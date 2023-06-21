A Complete Timeline of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce

After 18 years of marriage, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are getting divorced.

The pair wed in September 2004, marking Costner's second marriage following his divorce from Cindy Silva in 1994.

Less than three years after Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot, they welcomed their first child together, despite the actor's previous hesitation to get married again and have more children following his aforementioned split from Silva.

The Yellowstone actor told Extra in 2020 that Baumgartner was upfront with him on day one of their relationship about wanting to start a family. "If you're going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you, if that's going to happen," Costner recalled what she told him.

The pair dated for six years before Baumgartner gave Costner an ultimatum. "Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn't go forward," Costner said before he decided, "I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid."

Together, Costner and Baumgartner share sons Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan, and daughter Grace Avery. In addition, Costner is a dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

In November 2022, Costner spoke fondly of his wife, telling PEOPLE, "My wife does things that just completely... It just helps. The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does and I think it's the power of love, but that she makes her home that way."

However, in early May 2023, a rep for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed to PEOPLE that Costner and his wife were breaking up after she filed for divorce. Baumgartner listed their date of separation as April 11 and cited irreconcilable differences.



Here's everything to know about Costner and Baumgartner's contentious divorce, based on court documents obtained by PEOPLE.



April 11, 2023: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner separate

Although the exact date of their split wasn't disclosed until May, court filings later confirmed that Baumgartner listed their date of separation as April 11. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

May 1, 2023: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner file for divorce

PEOPLE confirmed on May 2 that Costner and Baumgartner filed for divorce.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's representative said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the rep added.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

May 2, 2023: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner request joint custody of their children

In Baumgartner's filing on May 1, she requested joint custody of their three children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. Costner, in his response filed May 2, also asked for joint custody and cited irreconcilable differences.

The actor's filing also mentioned a prenup in regard to spousal support, legal fees and properties.



The "separate property" his legal team listed included: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also added, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

(Costner's previous 16 year-marriage to Silva reportedly resulted in an estimated $80 million settlement to his ex-wife.)



May 3, 2023: A source tells PEOPLE Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce was 'not anything that he wanted'

A source told PEOPLE that the divorce from Baumgartner wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."



May 3, 2023: Christine Baumgartner is seen in public without her wedding ring after divorce filing

Two days after Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner, the handbag designer was photographed without her wedding ring while out and about in Santa Barbara.



May 5, 2023: Sources tell PEOPLE that Kevin Costner's divorce 'has nothing to do' with Yellowstone's end

Three days after Costner and Baumgartner filed for divorce, Paramount announced that Taylor Sheridan'sYellowstone will end after the fifth season. However, despite fan theories, a source told PEOPLE the two events were not connected.

Costner and Baumgartner's split after 18 years "has nothing to do with Yellowstone," the source said. "The two situations are unrelated," the insider emphasized.



May 8, 2023: A source tells PEOPLE that Kevin Costner's work schedule was 'hard' on Christine Baumgartner

A family source told PEOPLE that while the Costner "knew" Baumgartner was "unhappy," her divorce filing came as an "unpleasant surprise." The insider noted that the actor's demanding work schedule was difficult for his estranged wife prior to her divorce filing.

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the source said. "During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her."

According to the source, "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

A separate entertainment source told PEOPLE that "at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life" and "hasn't been home very much for quite some time due to filming," referencing Yellowstone and the time necessary for his other projects.

"All of this success and excitement over the new project probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized. Since it didn't look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home," the entertainment source added.

May 17, 2023: Kevin Costner teases his new Western Horizon

In May, Costner teased his multi-movie epic Horizon: An American Saga on Instagram, saying he hasn't "felt this way" since he made 1990's Dances with Wolves (a movie that won seven Oscars, including Best Director for Costner).

"We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves," Costner wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to share it with all of you."

In November 2022, the actor told PEOPLE that Horizon is "incredibly meaningful to me." He is producing through his Territory Pictures company, and he co-wrote it with Jon Baird. "It's really been the hardest thing I've ever done, but it's exactly what I want to do," he said at the time.



June 5, 2023: Kevin Costner reveals he took out a mortgage to fund Horizon

While speaking with Deadline, Costner revealed that he took out a mortgage on his 10-acre home in Santa Barbara, Calif., in order to pay for some of the Horizon's budget himself.



“I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” the Yellowstone star said. “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f------ conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

"At the end of the day, I’m a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it," he told the outlet, as he explained why he chose to risk his own property on the project. "I’m not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one."



June 14, 2023: Kevin Costner claims Christine Baumgartner won't move out of their home after she filed for divorce

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Costner said that per his prenuptial agreement with Baumgartner, she had 30 days to leave the house owned by the Yellowstone actor after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is allegedly still at the property.

The documents further allege, according to TMZ, that Baumgartner has not budged in an effort to force Costner to agree to "various financial demands."

A source told PEOPLE that Costner has given his ex $1 million on top of what is required in their prenuptial agreement, saying, "He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified."

The documents also state that Costner is willing to contribute a $10,000 advance toward Baumgartner's moving costs and $30,000 per month for a rental home, per TMZ.



June 15, 2023: Christine Baumgartner's lawyer says Kevin Costner has no 'legal basis' to kick her out of home

A lawyer for Costner's estranged wife later said that the actor cannot legally force her to leave the home they have long shared as a family.

According to court documents obtained by Insider, Baumgartner's attorney John Rydell claimed the request for order (RFO) previously filed by Costner "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

"Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine," Rydell reportedly added in the court filing, per Insider.

A Costner source told PEOPLE, "It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move."

June 16, 2023: Christine Baumgartner requests $248K a month in child support

Baumgartner asked for $248,000 a month in child support, according to court documents filed by her attorneys and obtained by PEOPLE. The financial request filed by the former handbag designer's attorneys is listed as "$248,000 total for all three children."

In the filing, Baumgartner alleged the figure "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle" and is requested that Costner also pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses for their three kids: Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

No request for spousal support is noted in the request for order, which was filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara.

In the documents, Costner's 2022 income was listed at $19,517,0641 and their family’s expenses, not including taxes, were listed at $6,645,285. The net income for the family, after all expenses and taxes, was $7,595,520. Some of the expenses listed include regular travel to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, and regular entertaining of guests, requiring caterers or chefs. In addition, the upkeep of their several large properties costs about $2 million a year.

In court documents previously filed by Costner's attorneys, the actor agreed to pay $38,000 a month in child support in addition to “100% of certain child related costs, including private school tuition, books, fees and uniforms and school trips, children’s sports, camps and other agreed upon extracurricular activities,” as well as health insurance, unreimbursed medical expenses and therapy costs for their kids.

The actor's court documents also show that Costner has already paid Baumgartner $1 million, as stipulated by the premarital agreement.

