Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick are standing in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA.

On Thursday, Bacon shared a video of himself joining the picket lines in New York City, carrying a sign and chanting with the crowd amid the union's strike against the AMPTP.

"Walking the line in solidarity with my fellow SAG-AFTRA members #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The following day, Bacon, 65, and Sedgwick appeared on the streets of N.Y.C. together, and spoke with Deadline about their participation in the strike.

"I'm happy it's happening because I think it's been a long time coming," said Sedgwick, 57. "The studios have been making a lot of free money for a really long time, and the time for that to come to an end is now."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher excoriated Hollywood executives in a speech Thursday announcing the union’s intention to strike after failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.," Drescher, 65, said in part during her passionate speech announcing the strike. "This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble."

As Sedgwick told Deadline on Friday, "I think Fran Drescher was so to the point when she said you can't expect to change the whole business model, which is what happened organically ... and then not change our contracts."

"That's true insanity," she added.



Asked by Deadline about the anger among their fellow union members, Bacon said he and his wife are among those "in a position to be able to negotiate a lot of these points" that SAG-AFTRA is trying to win in their contract.

"But we're here for the base contract for the middle- and working-class actors in our union, which there are many," he added. "This union has a very great disparity between wages, and our union membership needs a strong base contract to start from. And that's why we're here to support."

The married couple of nearly 35 years weren't the only celebrities on the picket lines in New York City this week. As shown in photos shared by the Daily Mail, they were joined by Bette Midler, Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon, Tina Fey, Kal Penn, Alison Pill, Josh Charles, Carla Gugino and more.

Ahead of the strike, members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.

Members went on strike beginning Friday at midnight, essentially shutting down production on most television series and movies.