Kevin Bacon Recalls Kyra Sedgwick's Response to Macon Baby Name Idea: 'You Out of Your Mind?' (Exclusive)

Asked about his favorite goat on his farm, the actor also admits he and his wife are "secretly pretty fond of Macon," though they "try not to play favorites"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend a screening of Space Oddity on March 30, 2023, in New York City. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick ultimately went with Travis for their now-34-year-old son's name, but at one point there was a hilarious option on the table.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the launch of his new charitable podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, the Footloose actor, 65, recalls taking to the name "Macon" after watching 1988's The Accidental Tourist, in which the main character (played by William Hurt) has that moniker.

"When my son was going to be born, I had seen this movie called The Accidental Tourist and read the book, and there was this character in it named Macon," he says. "I said to Kyra, 'That's such a great name, Macon. How about Macon for our son's name?' She's like, 'Yeah, I like that name.' "

But once Sedgwick, 58, thought about it, she told her husband, " 'Wait a second. Macon Bacon? Are you out of your mind?' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin Bacon/ Instagram

Ultimately, the couple — who also share daughter Sosie Bacon, 31 — did go on to use the name, just not for their son.

Asked about his favorite goat on his family's farm, Bacon admits he and his wife are "secretly pretty fond of Macon," though they "try not to play favorites."

"He's just very unusual," says the Apollo 13 actor. "He was our first goat. Well, actually we got two. The one that came with Macon was a goat named Louie. I love Louie, but he's kind of his own man. He's not super affectionate, and he hangs out more with the alpacas."

As for a typical date night with his actress/director wife of 35 years, Bacon says there isn't really one go-to activity, but they enjoy cooking together, seeing friends and going to the theater or a movie.

They both recently saw Barbie and loved it. "I thought that was awesome," he says of the record-breaking Greta Gerwig film.

The star recently launched his Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon podcast, an extension of his non-profit SixDegrees.org. The podcast strives to "[bring] you one degree closer to nonprofits making a positive impact in the world."

Hosted by Bacon, the show features a variety of celebrity guests, as well as "a lot of people who are either working with those foundations or actually literally on the ground doing good work for the world that really don't get a voice," the actor says.

"You hear celebrities speak and you see them all the time, but the people that do the actual groundwork get a chance to really share their experience," he says about the inspiration for the podcast. "We thought, 'Why not combine those two things?' "

New episodes of Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon air Tuesdays on podcast-streaming platforms.

For more from Kevin Bacon, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Related Articles
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcomed Third Baby, a Son Named Techno Mechanicus, New Biography Claims
DonnyOsmondOLT0918
Donny Osmond Insists He Has Never Cursed: 'Obviously I Still Think the Words!' (Exclusive)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Poses Shirtless with Wife Sam
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Poses Shirtless with Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson: 'Summer Romance'
Pope Francis meets with Sylvester Stallone at the Apostolic Palace on September 08, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Sylvester Stallone and His Family Meet with Pope Francis in Vatican City: 'Ready? We Box!'
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Nicolas Cage is seen at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration honoring Nicolas Cage during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 05, 2023
Nicolas Cage Reveals Daughter August's Adorable Plan to Celebrate Her First Birthday (Exclusive)
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron Jokes Her Daughter Won't Allow Hugs as She Enters Middle School (Exclusive)
Star Wars: Episode I, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi
Liam Neeson Says He and Ewan McGregor Were Scolded on 'Star Wars' Set for Making Lightsaber Noises
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas Steps Out for Breakfast with His Two Daughters amid Divorce from Sophie Turner
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call fromÂ  Baby Mama No. 25
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call from 'Baby Mama #25': 'Time to Pay Child Support'
McConaughey-Levi
Matthew McConaughey on Letting Son Levi, 15, Join Social Media: 'He's Mature Enough to Tell His Own Story'
jack whitehall baby
Jack Whitehall Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Roxy Horner: 'Utterly Overwhelming and Joyous'
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon on Having 'Embraced' His 'Six Degrees' Fame: 'If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em' (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend the New York Public Library 2018 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 5, 2018 in New York City
Francis Ford Coppola Says He Is 'More Than Proud' of Daughter Sofia Coppola Over 'Priscilla' Venice Reception
Taylor Momsen Recalls Being 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' by Schoolmates over 'Grinch' Role
Taylor Momsen Says She Was 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' as a Kid for 'Grinch' Role: 'It Was Alienating'