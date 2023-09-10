Kevin Bacon Recalls Kyra Sedgwick's Response to Macon Baby Name Idea: 'You Out of Your Mind?' (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick ultimately went with Travis for their now-34-year-old son's name, but at one point there was a hilarious option on the table.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the launch of his new charitable podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, the Footloose actor, 65, recalls taking to the name "Macon" after watching 1988's The Accidental Tourist, in which the main character (played by William Hurt) has that moniker.

"When my son was going to be born, I had seen this movie called The Accidental Tourist and read the book, and there was this character in it named Macon," he says. "I said to Kyra, 'That's such a great name, Macon. How about Macon for our son's name?' She's like, 'Yeah, I like that name.' "

But once Sedgwick, 58, thought about it, she told her husband, " 'Wait a second. Macon Bacon? Are you out of your mind?' "



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Kevin Bacon/ Instagram

Ultimately, the couple — who also share daughter Sosie Bacon, 31 — did go on to use the name, just not for their son.

Asked about his favorite goat on his family's farm, Bacon admits he and his wife are "secretly pretty fond of Macon," though they "try not to play favorites."

"He's just very unusual," says the Apollo 13 actor. "He was our first goat. Well, actually we got two. The one that came with Macon was a goat named Louie. I love Louie, but he's kind of his own man. He's not super affectionate, and he hangs out more with the alpacas."

As for a typical date night with his actress/director wife of 35 years, Bacon says there isn't really one go-to activity, but they enjoy cooking together, seeing friends and going to the theater or a movie.

They both recently saw Barbie and loved it. "I thought that was awesome," he says of the record-breaking Greta Gerwig film.



The star recently launched his Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon podcast, an extension of his non-profit SixDegrees.org. The podcast strives to "[bring] you one degree closer to nonprofits making a positive impact in the world."

Hosted by Bacon, the show features a variety of celebrity guests, as well as "a lot of people who are either working with those foundations or actually literally on the ground doing good work for the world that really don't get a voice," the actor says.

"You hear celebrities speak and you see them all the time, but the people that do the actual groundwork get a chance to really share their experience," he says about the inspiration for the podcast. "We thought, 'Why not combine those two things?' "

New episodes of Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon air Tuesdays on podcast-streaming platforms.



For more from Kevin Bacon, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.