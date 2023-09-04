Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary: '35 Years Feels Like a Heartbeat'

Kevin Bacon is celebrating 35 years of marriage with Kyra Sedgwick.

On Monday, Bacon, 65, shared a throwback photo of himself and Sedgwick, 58, on Instagram, in which he and Sedgwick cuddled up on a chair. Bacon is seen planting a kiss on Sedgwick's head as she smiles at the camera.

"35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary," the Footloose actor wrote in the caption.

Some of the couple's famous friends congratulated Bacon and Sedgwick on reaching the marriage milestone in the comments, with Rita Wilson writing, "You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast! We are 35 soon to be 36!"

Sedgwick also shared a throwback photo on Instagram, writing with it, "It was 1987- on the set of 'Lemon Sky' - I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love."



Bacon and Sedgwick met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky in 1987 and were engaged by the end of that year. The couple married on Sept. 4, 1988, and have two kids: Travis, 34, and Sosie, 31.

"I was knocked out," Bacon told PEOPLE in March of first meeting Sedgwick. "I thought she was amazing."

Though Sedgwick said she was not as immediately entranced as Bacon, the actress said she realized he was the one the day after they went to dinner as a first date.



"I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home,' " she told PEOPLE. "I realized, 'Oh, that was him.' "



The couple have even combined their creative powers over the years, most recently as Sedgwick directed Bacon in the movie Space Oddity. Sedgwick said in March that their shared interest in making each other laugh is one of the keys to their marriage.

"A sense of humor is crucial," she said. "He is very freaking funny."



Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"To me, walking down the street together just shooting the s--- in the middle of the night still feels like a nice place to be," Bacon added of enjoying downtime with Sedgwick.

Bacon and Sedgwick showed their support of the ongoing Hollywood actors strike in recent months; the couple appeared together at a picket line in New York City in July, shortly after SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 13.

"Walking the line in solidarity with my fellow SAG-AFTRA members #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong," Bacon wrote on Instagram in a caption to a video of himself joining a picket line in July.

