Kevin Bacon and IHOP Team Up to Give Out $5 All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes Since They Both Turned 65 This Summer

IHOP wants you to get your pancakes with a side of (Kevin) Bacon.

In honor of the pancake house’s 65th anniversary, IHOP is rolling out a slew of deals on breakfast favorites. The chain is teaming up with Bacon for a joint celebration since they both turned 65 this summer. (Bacon's birthday was on July 8 and the chain was opened its first store on July 7, 1958.)

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 27, IHOP is offering customers a special offer to snag $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes. In addition to a bottomless stack of flapjacks, families can snag a deal as well because kids eat free from 4-10 pm with the purchase of an adult entree.

Deals aren’t out of the picture for anybody who’s more of a homebody, though, as they’ll be able to save on delivery by only paying $0.65 in fees when ordering through IHOP’s website or app.

Customers new to IHOP’s loyalty program will be met with a deal for a free pancake combo after their first purchase as a member.

In addition to a season of savings, IHOP is taking to TikTok with Bacon to help promote this special partnership.

On Tuesday, Bacon posted a silly video to his page to announce the collaboration.

“When I saw that IHOP was doing $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes to celebrate 65 years, I knew right away it was because I turned 65, and I’m touched,” Bacon jokes as he holds up a small trophy that reads, “Happy 65th Kevin Bacon!!”

“Everyone can eat $5 all-you-can-eat #Pancakes4Kevin to celebrate me, KB, hitting the big six-five,” Bacon says, closing out his video. Bacon will be making appearances on the pancake chain’s channel to help eager fans find out how to score deals.

Aside from the star’s serendipitous birthday and breakfast-themed last name, Bacon was a no-brainer, as the actor is often seen cooking up something to eat on his Instagram.

In July, Bacon shared the recipe for his “favorite breakfast” and one of his habits in the kitchen that drives wife Kyra Sedgwick “nuts” in an Instagram post.

In the video, Bacon put a raw egg in one pot and waited for the water to boil. In another pot, he waited for the water to boil before adding the oats.

“That’s close enough,” he said after pouring in an arbitrary amount of the oats. “You know, I’m not so much on the measuring thing, which makes my wife nuts.”

Just like his lax approach to measuring, Bacon admitted to not knowing how long to cook the oats but proceeded to give the pot a “little stirry stir.” He was more certain about the timing on the egg and explained that after the water boiled he would turn off the flame and let it sit for seven minutes.

Kevin Bacon and his favorite breakfast. kevin bacon/instagram

“And while you’re waiting those long seven minutes, have a cup of coffee, have some matcha, have your yerba mate. This will get you going,” he said while sipping on tea.

After the drink break, Bacon peeled the boiled egg. “My least favorite part,” he said.

“So now here’s the part where it gets weird. Hang on,” he said, showing himself adding “delicious oatmeal” to the soft boiled egg in a bowl. The actor then added a drizzle of hot sauce and a pat of butter.

“Oh man, it’s gonna be a good day,” he said after taking a big spoonful of the breakfast.