Kevin Bacon Shares the Cooking Habit That Drives Wife Kyra Sedgwick 'Nuts'

In an Instagram video, the 'Footloose' actor shared the recipe for his "weird" breakfast and dished on one of his culinary quirks

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 05:38PM EDT
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick on Kevin Bacon's kitchen habits. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kevin Bacon is hilariously opening up about his kitchen squabbles with Kyra Sedgwick.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, the Footloose star shared the recipe for his “favorite breakfast” and one of his habits in the kitchen that drives Kyra Sedgwick “nuts.”

“Hey good morning,” he said at the start of the Instagram clip. “I’m gonna show you my favorite breakfast. Bear with me – you’re gonna think it’s kinda weird.”

“I’m keeping quiet because you know who’s still asleep,” Bacon joked, referring to The Closer actress, before he demonstrated the cooking process.

He put a raw egg in one pot and waited for the water to boil. In another pot, he waited for the water to boil before adding the oats.

“That’s close enough,” he said after pouring in an arbitrary amount of the oats. “You know, I’m not so much on the measuring thing, which makes my wife nuts.”

Just like his lax approach to measuring, Bacon admitted to not knowing how long to cook the oats but proceeded to give the pot a “little stirry stir.” He was more certain about the timing on the egg and explained that after the water boiled he would turn off the flame and let it sit for seven minutes.

“And while you’re waiting those long seven minutes, have a cup of coffee, have some matcha, have your yerba mate. This will get you going,” he said while sipping on tea.

Kevin Bacon breakfast https://www.instagram.com/reel/CupJ095Nt4-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Kevin Bacon Shares The Cooking Habit That Drives Wife Kyra Sedgwick 'Nuts'.

kevin bacon/instagram

After the drink break, Bacon peeled the boiled egg. “My least favorite part,” he said.

“So now here’s the part where it gets weird. Hang on,” he said, showing himself adding “delicious oatmeal” to the soft boiled egg in a bowl. The actor then added a drizzle of hot sauce and a pat of butter.

“Oh man, it’s gonna be a good day,” he said after taking a big spoonful of the breakfast.

Back in February, Bacon spoke to PEOPLE about how he and Sedgwick split responsibilities in the kitchen.

"We're really a team. I mean, just like we are in life," the actor said. "I think I probably started out doing a little bit more cooking than she did, but now it's 50/50. If anything, maybe she cooks a little bit more than me."

He also admitted he takes a more relaxed approach in the kitchen.

"[Kyra] tends to be someone that is a little bit more by the book," he says. "I tend to be someone that just throws a bunch of stuff together and improvises. It probably speaks to my personality. It's very hard for me to follow a recipe to the tee. I'm always adjusting it when I make it."

