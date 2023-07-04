Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 4th of July With Barnyard Cover of ‘Saturday in The Park’

Think it was the Fourth of July!

In celebrating the nation’s founding, couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick performed their rendition of Chicago's song “Saturday in the Park.” While Bacon strummed away on guitar, Sedgwick buzzed away at her instrument of choice, the kazoo. The duo joined together for the vocals.

“Saturday in the park / I think it was the Fourth of July,” Bacon, 64, began, while Sedgwick, 57, swayed amongst the couple’s goats and pigs. Sedgwick peppered her husband’s verse with kazoo flairs, as she straddled some goat poop on the ground.

The Closer actress eventually joined in on the melody, changing up some of the lyrics to reflect her surroundings: “Goats are prancing / Pigs are dancing.” They then joined together to sing, “My wife’s eating ice cream,” before Sedgwick took a crisp bite.

The couple joined together in harmony before Sedgwick busted out on a kazoo solo. Bacon cheered his wife on, chanting, “Play that thing!” They ended the video with a smooch, before wishing viewers a “Happy Fourth of July.”

This isn’t Bacon and Sedgwick’s first barnyard soirée shared with fans. The couple splits their time between Los Angeles and New York City. They also have their Connecticut farm with four goats, two pigs, three miniature horses, and three alpacas.

Back in 2022, the couple shared another farm side musical rendition, covering “Two of Us” by The Beatles. Where the latest Instagram sing-along had goats and pigs galore, the 2022 rendition featured Bacon and Sedgwick seated next to one of their miniature horses.

When not belting out 1970s hits, Sedgwick and Bacon can also be found dancing their hearts out. Recently, the couple posted a video to Instagram of them dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Karma.” The duo sported matching shirts, supporting drag queens as several states passed anti-trans legislation. “Drag is an art and drag is a right,” the t-shirts read.