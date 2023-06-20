When it comes to romance, Kesha is keeping most of the details to herself.

In a new cover story with SELF published Tuesday, the Grammy nominee spoke about her current relationship. While she declined to say her boyfriend's name on the record, she was spotted kissing film producer Riccardo Maddalosso in Los Angeles last month — one of the pair's many recent outings.

After opening up to the outlet after a "horrifying" health scare sparked by freezing her eggs last year, she noted that she didn't initially want to discuss the situation, as she wants to keep the relationship private.

“I didn’t really want to mention the relationship, because I think making a family is everyone’s choice, and family can mean so many different things to everyone," said Kesha, 36.

Kesha. Jason Kim

“My family right now are the people I spend time with, and my actual family, and also my band, my friends, and my cats," continued the "Only Love Can Save Us Now" singer-songwriter before offering up a small detail about her partner. "But...he is amazing!"

Kesha later decided to share a lighthearted detail about the relationship. "The only thing I’ll say about my boyfriend is: Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me," she recalled, noting that she broke out in hives and frightened her partner. "He was like, 'What did you do?!'"

Last month, Kesha was seen kissing Maddalosso while taking a call in Los Angeles before taking a trip to Erewhon Market for a smoothie.

Lagan Sebert, Kesha and Riccardo Maddalosso. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

They've been spotted together multiple times. Daily Mail reported that they kissed outside Malibu's Nobu restaurant in March and got dinner at Giorgio Baldi both for Valentine's Day and in December 2022. According to the outlet, they were first spotted last August having dinner in L.A.

In March, the pair attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party together and were photographed with Kesha's brother, Lagan Sebert.

Maddalosso has worked as a producer on films including 2022's Armageddon Time and 2023's How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

The Grammy nominee was previously linked to Brad Ashenfelter since 2014, and they were last seen together in May 2021.

In April, she told Rolling Stone that she was secretly engaged to an ex who is "still a friend" despite the relationship ending. While it's unclear if the ex in question is Ashenfelter, she said the situation inspired the song "Too Far Gone" on her latest album Gag Order.