With her most soul-baring body of work out in the world, Kesha is ready to hit the road.

Last month, the pop star released her critically-acclaimed fifth album Gag Order, an experimental project that finds Kesha exploring the depths of depression and a quest for happiness. Now, she's gearing up to bring it to life on the upcoming Gag Order Tour, which kicks off in October.

Crafted with rock producer Rick Rubin, the 13-track record marks a major departure from the pure pop sound and party girl image Kesha's been long associated with. In its lyrics, the 36-year-old musician alludes to struggles related to her nine-year legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald over allegations that she was abused by the producer.

Since unveiling the album, both parties agreed to resolve the lawsuit earlier this month, marking the end of an era that cast a dark cloud over both of their careers. "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one," wrote Kesha at the time.

Shortly before the legal news broke, the Grammy nominee sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the cathartic process of creating Gag Order, what fans can expect from the upcoming tour and why glitter will always be part of her live performances.

Kesha. Courtesy RCA Records

You generally put on really big pop concerts, but with the stripped-back, psychedelic vibe of Gag Order, how is this tour going to be different from your previous shows?

Well, I think that in making this album, I really committed to myself and to [Rubin] to dare to strip back everything and really bare my soul. It's a terrifying action to know that you're going to produce something for public consumption that's going to be the most vulnerable version of yourself. But I made that commitment to myself, and I think the show will echo what the album does and have moments of extreme joy and celebration, counterbalanced with moments of extreme, raw vulnerability.

How do you plan to balance out the setlist between your big pop hits and these vulnerable new songs? Will you remix any of your older tracks?

Honestly, I'm really into changing all the things that I want to change up, but I know my fans are familiar with certain songs, and this is a celebration for all of my fans. When I'm writing a record, I don't really think about anybody but myself. It's an incredibly selfish exercise, but once I give it away, it becomes about the fans. So, I want to make sure all the people that have gone out in college and done really stupid things have “Tik Tok” and “Die Young.” I'm sure those memories are associated with something slightly mischievous or borderline stupid, and I want to give everyone that moment in the show. I have new memories to make with not only Gag Order, but [2020's] High Road because I never got to fully tour that album. So, there are a lot of new songs that I'm so excited to create new memories around.

I'm just going to tell you, the fans want “Kinky” in the setlist.

You want “Kinky”? Oh my God, I was just talking about that. I think I have to play “Kinky.” It's one of my favorite songs. I feel like we were all going through a lot of other more important things at the time, but I was so excited when I made that song, and I have a little dance to that song. I'm highly considering including “Kinky.”

What song are you most looking forward to performing from Gag Order?

I really, really love every moment of this album. I can't wait to play “Only Love Can Save Us Now.” For me, it was a song not only about how I need to have love for myself and this kind of desperation of, if this is the s---show we're living in, what can save us? Only love can. But I also intended it to be a little bit of an anthem for the queer community, because with all of the setbacks they have endured as a community, I feel like it's this anthem about not giving up and going forward with love.

That's what it feels like to me, and it's been really nice to listen to as we've seen all this anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the country.

It's so frustrating. In those moments where I'm seeing my best friends, my family members go through moments of just pure evil and hatred, to remind not only myself, but everyone who's listening, that you cannot give up, you cannot lose hope and to lean on love. And I also just want that community to know that I will always be there for them, and they're always in my mind when I'm writing songs. When I want to make a song that incites hope, I think of my family — the queer community.

Kesha in May 2023 at Gag Order album release. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for ABA

It means a lot to the community that you’ve remained so connected throughout your career.

I know how it feels, and it feels so ostracizing and it feels so scary, and it's been so baked into society that there should be shame attached in being who you are. I just want to be a part of the right side of history and stand up for people that have love. Love is a beautiful thing. Love should always be celebrated.

Is there a song from Gag Order that you're looking to perform but may be emotionally difficult for you?

Oh God, yeah. “Eat the Acid” was the catalyst for this album. It was the first song on the album that I made, and it’s the sound of a very scary, confusing, spiritual awakening. Every time I sing that song, it's charged with all these feelings of fear, anger and hopelessness. But then it shifts into hope and believing in something outside of yourself. Historically, I'm a bit of a control freak, and this was really the moment that I listened to the universe. I was like, "OK, you're right. I can't control everything." So, it's letting go and being held by something bigger than myself all in a four-minute song. Every time I sing that, it is a really intense experience.

Based on your Can't Cancel Pride performance of “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” your voice is sounding better than ever before. How do you keep your body and voice healthy and prepared for the strenuous nature of touring?

I meditate, or I try to, every day. I do a lot of pilates, yoga and just generally try to work out a couple times a week. I hike a lot. But I think the most important thing is actually, more so than any of that stuff, being gentle to myself and giving myself the same love that I give to other people. I realize that sometimes I'm so mean to myself, and it's so horrible. I would never talk to somebody else the way I talk to myself, and I've just really been working on being gentle on myself.

I feel like that has helped me sing better. It's helped me write better. It's helped me sleep better. It's given me more motivation, more energy. Making Gag Order was such a complex path, but the things that [I learned are] to slow down and love yourself, which is so much easier said than done. But I'm really trying to practice that in my life, and I've found that it improves everything.

Wow, so it's really a mental thing that makes you shine on that stage.

I think so. With the “Only Love” performance you're talking about — I've always worn wigs and makeup and glitter, and it's so fun, but an element of that was covering who I truly am. This album and its visual landscape is the uncovering of my true self and letting that be what leads.

Are there any songs from your catalog that probably won't make the set list that you might be sick of performing?

There are definitely some songs that are not my favorites, but I feel like I don't want to tell my fans that because if it's their number-one most favorite song, I don't want to kill the vibe. I also am open to, on this tour, playing some of the songs that are maybe not my favorites and creating new memories around them.

Kesha. Vince Haycock

Now, I have to ask — since there's a completely new vibe going on this time around, is there still going to be glitter in the show?

Let me put it like this. I just wrote a song called “Bury Me in Gucci,” and there are very strict instructions — when I die, bury me in Gucci and cover me in glitter. So, what I need to tell my fans, my animals, is glitter will never die. It always finds you. There might be moments where we are less full of glitter, but don't worry because there's always glitter in your butt crack. And I mean that from personal, true experience. Everyone in my band has gotten glitter in their crevices, and I'm really proud of that.

Is there anything else you want to add about this album, tour or time in your life right now?

I've never been more excited for an album. I really feel like this album gave the complete view of who I am to my animals, to my fans, to the listener. I really have this feeling of peace, and I feel complete. I know Gag Order is a more emotional journey, perhaps, than some of my other albums, but I think as a whole body of work, I feel so satisfied with what people can see as me talking about who I am. I'm so excited that I'm going into this tour so focused, happier than ever, and I can't wait to experience this tour with my fans.

I've missed my animals and working on my music and performing. That gives my entire life a purpose. Without that, it's been a really confusing time. I'm so f---ing grateful the time has come to be on stage. I can't describe to you how full that makes my heart, so I just want everyone to know I'm going to be giving you every ounce of what's inside of me, and I feel like a grown-ass, complete woman. This show's going to be the best show I've ever put on in my life.

