Kesha and Dr. Luke Agree to Resolve Lawsuit as Singer Says She 'Cannot Recount' Details of Alleged Assault

"It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life," says Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald in a statement

Published on June 22, 2023
Nearly a decade after Kesha and Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald's legal battle began, they have agreed to resolve his defamation lawsuit out of court ahead of its scheduled trial in July.

Both parties released public statements via Instagram on Thursday, with Kesha claiming she "cannot recount" the details of the alleged sexual abuse she faced at the hands of Dr. Luke as he wishes her "well" and continues to deny the accusation.

"Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," wrote Kesha, 36. "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Kesha first sued Dr. Luke in 2014 for sexual emotional and physical abuse, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005. He denied the claims and filed a countersuit the same year. In 2016, Kesha's claims were dismissed by a judge.

US singer Kesha performs on stage at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, TexasÂ onÂ August 18, 2021.
Kesha performs in August 2021. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

"While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened," wrote Dr. Luke in his statement.

"I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years," continued the music producer. "It is Time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."

Dr. Luke's defamation lawsuit against Kesha was set to go to trial next month. Last week, the New York Court of Appeals reportedly ruled that the Grammy-nominated producer meets the qualifications of a public figure. The ruling meant that Dr. Luke would have to "prove the allegedly defamatory statements were made with ‘actual malice,'" the court wrote, per Variety.

Dr. Luke
Dr. Luke in April 2014. Photo by Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

In 2016, Kesha said via Instagram that she turned down an alleged offer to retract her rape allegation against the producer in exchange for her "freedom."

“So. I got offered my freedom IF i were to lie. I would have to APOLOGIZE publicly and say that I never got raped,” she claimed at the time.

“THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS behind closed doors,” Kesha continued. “I will not take back the TRUTH. I would rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again.”

Last month, Kesha released her latest album Gag Order — contractually her last full-length record on Dr. Luke's Kemosabe label. It's largely written about her struggles over the past few years.

In a recent interview with SELF, she said of its inspiration: “I had to shed light on the darker sides of what happens in my mind. This was me saying, ‘Yeah, I’ve had this self-imposed, implied gag order since I can remember, ’cause I’m still in litigation.’”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.


