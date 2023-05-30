The party's starting — Kesha's going on tour!

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter announced a 20-city North American tour in support of her new album Gag Order, set to go down this fall with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers.

"GAG ORDER TOUR. WHO'S TURNING UP?" wrote Kesha, 36, alongside the tour's announcement on Instagram. She also took to the comments section underneath the post, writing, "We gonna burn the house down bby."

Kicking off Oct. 15 in Dallas, the Gag Order Tour will hit venues throughout North America including New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Detroit and Chicago before wrapping on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

Kesha. Courtesy RCA Records

Presale tickets become available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale opens to all fans on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at Kesha's website.

Released earlier this month, Gag Order finds the "Tik Tok" performer in an especially introspective space, as she sings about mental health and past romantic relationships. Throughout the record, she also seems to allude to her ongoing legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.

Kesha first sued the producer in 2014 for sexual, emotional and physical abuse, and he filed a countersuit the same year. Her claims were dismissed by a judge in 2016, but his defamation suit against her is set to go to trial this summer — despite multiple appeals.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she referred to the new album as "the most intimate thing I've ever created."

"I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun," Kesha told the outlet. "It's scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it's also so healing."

Kesha. Perron-Roettinger

See the full list of Kesha's Gag Order Tour dates below.

Oct. 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct. 18, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Oct. 20, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Oct. 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct. 23, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 26, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct. 28, 2023 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Oct. 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Oct. 31, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 1, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov. 7, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

Nov. 9, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 11, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 12, 2023 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Showroom

Nov. 14, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Nov. 17, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Nov. 18, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

