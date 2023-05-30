Entertainment Music Kesha Announces 20-City Tour in Support of Vulnerable New Album 'Gag Order': 'Who's Turning Up?' "We gonna burn the house down," wrote the musician alongside the announcement for the tour, set to go down this fall By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 01:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Kesha. Photo: Perron-Roettinger The party's starting — Kesha's going on tour! On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter announced a 20-city North American tour in support of her new album Gag Order, set to go down this fall with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers. "GAG ORDER TOUR. WHO'S TURNING UP?" wrote Kesha, 36, alongside the tour's announcement on Instagram. She also took to the comments section underneath the post, writing, "We gonna burn the house down bby." Kicking off Oct. 15 in Dallas, the Gag Order Tour will hit venues throughout North America including New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Detroit and Chicago before wrapping on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles. Kesha. Courtesy RCA Records Kesha Reveals She Mistook Intense Anxiety for 'Psychotic Break' but Healed Through 'Spirituality' Presale tickets become available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale opens to all fans on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at Kesha's website. Released earlier this month, Gag Order finds the "Tik Tok" performer in an especially introspective space, as she sings about mental health and past romantic relationships. Throughout the record, she also seems to allude to her ongoing legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald. Kesha first sued the producer in 2014 for sexual, emotional and physical abuse, and he filed a countersuit the same year. Her claims were dismissed by a judge in 2016, but his defamation suit against her is set to go to trial this summer — despite multiple appeals. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she referred to the new album as "the most intimate thing I've ever created." "I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun," Kesha told the outlet. "It's scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it's also so healing." Kesha. Perron-Roettinger Kesha Kisses Film Producer Riccardo Maddalosso Before Shopping at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles See the full list of Kesha's Gag Order Tour dates below. Oct. 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum Oct. 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater Oct. 18, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater Oct. 20, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Oct. 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern Oct. 23, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium Oct. 26, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion Oct. 28, 2023 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino Oct. 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem Oct. 31, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Nov. 1, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway Nov. 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom Nov. 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY Nov. 7, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre Nov. 9, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Nov. 11, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom Nov. 12, 2023 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Showroom Nov. 14, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Nov. 17, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater Nov. 18, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium