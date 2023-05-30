Kesha Announces 20-City Tour in Support of Vulnerable New Album 'Gag Order': 'Who's Turning Up?'

"We gonna burn the house down," wrote the musician alongside the announcement for the tour, set to go down this fall

By
Published on May 30, 2023 01:25 PM
Kesha Announces 20-City Tour In Support of Vulnerable New Album, Gag Order
Kesha. Photo:

Perron-Roettinger

The party's starting — Kesha's going on tour!

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter announced a 20-city North American tour in support of her new album Gag Order, set to go down this fall with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers.

"GAG ORDER TOUR. WHO'S TURNING UP?" wrote Kesha, 36, alongside the tour's announcement on Instagram. She also took to the comments section underneath the post, writing, "We gonna burn the house down bby."

Kicking off Oct. 15 in Dallas, the Gag Order Tour will hit venues throughout North America including New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Detroit and Chicago before wrapping on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

Kesha Announces 20-City Tour In Support of Vulnerable New Album, Gag Order
Kesha.

Courtesy RCA Records

Presale tickets become available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale opens to all fans on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at Kesha's website.

Released earlier this month, Gag Order finds the "Tik Tok" performer in an especially introspective space, as she sings about mental health and past romantic relationships. Throughout the record, she also seems to allude to her ongoing legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.

Kesha first sued the producer in 2014 for sexual, emotional and physical abuse, and he filed a countersuit the same year. Her claims were dismissed by a judge in 2016, but his defamation suit against her is set to go to trial this summer — despite multiple appeals.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she referred to the new album as "the most intimate thing I've ever created."

"I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun," Kesha told the outlet. "It's scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it's also so healing."

Kesha Announces 20-City Tour In Support of Vulnerable New Album, Gag Order
Kesha.

Perron-Roettinger

See the full list of Kesha's Gag Order Tour dates below.

Oct. 15, 2023  - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct. 18, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Oct. 20, 2023 -  Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Oct. 21, 2023 -  Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct. 23, 2023 -  Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 26, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct. 28, 2023 -  Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Oct. 29, 2023 -  Washington, DC - The Anthem

Oct. 31, 2023 -  Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 1, 2023 -  Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 3, 2023  -  New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov. 7, 2023  -  Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

Nov. 9, 2023  -  Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 11, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 12, 2023  -  Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Showroom

Nov. 14, 2023 -  Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Nov. 17, 2023 -  Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Nov. 18, 2023  -  Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Related Articles
Zayn Malik arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Zayn Malik Addresses Fans for First Time in Months: 'Love and Adore You and See Everything You Do for Me'
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Dancing
Beyoncé Praises Daughter Blue Ivy After She Joins Mom on Renaissance Tour: 'I'm So Proud'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
Kelly Clarkson
Why Kelly Clarkson Is Moving Her Talk Show to N.Y.C.: 'Me and My Kids Needed a Fresh Start'
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour
Chase Stokes Joins Kelsea Ballerini on Stage for a Shot to Celebrate Final Shows with Kenny Chesney
Chase Stokes Joins Kelsea Ballerini on Stage for a Shot to Celebrate Final Shows with Kenny Chesney
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Céline Dion Cancels All Concerts Scheduled Through April 2024 After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Struggle Jennings Opens Up About Relationship with Waylon Jennings
Struggle Jennings on Grandpa Waylon Jennings' Legacy and Return to Music After a Prison Sentence (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice and Shares How Collab Came to Be: Listen
Paul Simon
Paul Simon Reveals He's Lost Most of the Hearing in His Left Ear: 'I Thought It Would Pass'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello all smiles while doing some shopping in Soho New York
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Smile While Shopping in New York City amid Rekindled Romance Rumors
brett young mickey guyton raelynn feature on country album for kids
Hear Brett Young's New Song 'ILY (Family)' on the New Kids Album 'Growin' Up Country' (Exclusive)
ATLANTIC RECORDS REVEALS STAR-STUDDED BARBIE THE ALBUM ARTIST LINEUP- MARGOT ROBBIE
'Barbie' Soundtrack to Feature New Music from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice — and Ryan Gosling!