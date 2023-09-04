Kerry Washington Wears Three Glam Outfits During 'One Night Only' in Venice

The star has a serious chic streak in a very short amount of time while visiting Venice for an event

Kerry Washington, Venice style
Photo:

Kerry Washington/ Instagram

Multiple glam outfits in 24 short hours? It's handled.

Kerry Washington is the latest star to stylish cruise the canals and pull out all the fashion stops in Venice during its 80th International Film Festival.

The Scandal star and mom of three posted gorgeous high-fashion looks from her quick trip overseas on her Instagram yesterday. In the first shot she’s in the cabin of a boat wearing a sparkly white two-piece halter top look by Giorgio Armani for the show she attended that evening, complete with center-parted curls and a bold red lip.

Wearing another look for the event, titled “One Night Only," she sported sleek locks and a smoky eye with her dazzling midnight blue mini dress with flounced skirt. Both of them are visible in the carousel she posted, including other snaps that showed her with stars Benicio Del Toro, Jessica Chastain and Ava DuVernay, as well as husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

In another post Washington shared a reel of herself on the deck of a boat zipping through Venice canals wearing dressed in a colorful strapless sundress, the wind rustling through her hair. Once on land, she shares a video of the charming town of Burano, which is north of Venice and famous for its lacemaking and colorful houses. “Ti amo Venezia,” she wrote in her caption along with emojis of snapping fingers and an Italian flag emoji with hashtag Burano.  

Kerry Washington attends Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice" on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

The trip is a glamorous kickoff to her next project: A tour for her highly-anticipated memoir Thicker Than Water, set to release September 26. 

The book is a personal project for Washington, she explained to PEOPLE exclusively in January. "Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on," Washington said. "I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion — for themselves and others."

