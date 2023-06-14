Kerry Washington Celebrates Finishing Her New Memoir 'Thicker Than Water' That Took ‘4 Years to Write’

Kerry Washington is celebrating a new milestone.

The actress, director, producer, and activist, 46, is in celebration mode now that she has finished her memoir Thicker Than Water, which will be released on Sept. 26.

To commemorate the special moment, she posted a hilarious video lip-syncing Snoop Dogg’s “I Wanna Thank Me,” thanking the 51-year-old rapper “for the bars” on her Instagram story Wednesday.

“That feeling when you finish a memoir that took you 4 years to write 💁🏾‍♀️,” she wrote alongside a callout to pre-order the book through the link in her Instagram bio.

The Scandal star previously posted about pre-ordering her book on Instagram last week with another hilarious lip-syncing video — this time, quoting herself as her Scandal character Olivia Pope.

Also in the recording studio, Washington says in line with the now-popular TikTok sound, “Speaking to me is a privilege. You do not have privileges.”

“Do you hear me?” she continues before text appears on the screen, reading, “Until September 26th when you can listen to my audiobook!!!”

Washington exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in January that she had written a book.

"Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion — for themselves and others."

According to a press release, Washington's memoir will give readers "an intimate view into both her public and private worlds — as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, [and] a Black woman."

Kevin Winter/Getty

Reflecting on her life, the UnPrisoned actress will reveal for the first time how she "faced a series of challenges and setbacks, effectively hid childhood traumas, met extraordinary mentors, managed to grow her career, and crossed the threshold into stardom and political advocacy, ultimately discovering her truest self and, with it, a deeper sense of belonging."

"So many of us have been captivated by her work, both on- and offscreen, but few have the full picture of all it took to get there," Tracy Behar, VP, and Publisher of Little, Brown Spark, who will publish the hardcover, said in a statement. "A brilliant and gifted storyteller, Kerry brings her considerable talents to the page to give readers a deeply personal account of her journey, highlighting all the forces that have shaped her life and career.”

