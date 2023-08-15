Kenya Moore Talks Baby No. 2 with Kandi Burruss and Shamea Morton, Who Used the Same Surrogate

Kenya Moore's opening up to more of her friends about possibly growing her family.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, revealed to costar Kandi Burruss and friend Shamea Morton that she's considering having a second baby in the latest episode of the reality series.

After the two came over for lunch, the former pageant queen confided what she was mulling over, explaining that she still has embryos with ex Marc Daly.

When Kandi asked if Marc "said you could still use" the embryos, Kenya explained, "When we signed the paperwork, it asked you, 'You can only choose one person,' and I was chosen."

The model mom to 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn continued, "I need to get tested again, so she's going to do the ultrasound. But genetically speaking, it's so many things that can go wrong."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peacock

Both women agreed, with Kenya then turning the subject to surrogacy, which both Shamea and Kandi have used to grow their families.

"Thank you!" Shamea said to Kandi playfully, noting that she used the same surrogate the singer, 47, used to welcome daughter Blaze.

"I feel like, if I had a surrogate, would I feel jealous?" Kenya questioned.

"When your baby gets here, it's going to be the same exact feeling — they're gonna have you in the hospital, in the bed. They're checking you in, too," Kandi pointed out. "And you're gonna have that baby with you, bonding."

Kandi also pointed out she has to be prepared to hear commentary about her decision from naysayers.

"It's definitely something you gotta be just comfortable with, in yourself, to be like, 'I don't care what nobody else thinks.' Because you're gonna get so many people to be like, 'Oh, you're only doing it because you're vain,'" she said.

Kenya Moore/Instagram

When asked if she's going to chat with Marc about the possibility, Kenya said, "I think I have to."

"So if he doesn't give you his blessing, are you doing it anyway?" Kandi asked, to which Kenya didn't answer.

Shamea joked, "I'm gonna answer it for you. I would proceed," to which they all laughed.

Kenya and Marc first wed in June 2017. They split for the first time in September 2019. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Marc confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Kenya filed for divorce, with court documents stating that she had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019 and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."