'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Reveals She Still Has Embryos with Ex Marc Daly

Kenya Moore still has options for building her family, she revealed in the midseason trailer for 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 15

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 05:09PM EDT
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel
Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty

Kenya Moore isn't ruling out growing her family in the future.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, appears in the newly released mid-season trailer, where she tells costar Kandi Burruss and friend Shamea Morton that she still has embryos with ex Marc Daly.

"I still have embryos," she shares. "They're Marc's."

"Plot twist: you get the baby and then y'all get back together," Morton says with a smile.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Moore replies, "I don't have a problem with that," after which the scene cuts to an unsure confessional reaction from Burruss.

In January, Moore revealed her hopes that the pair's divorce will be finalized "soon" on Watch What Happens Live.

"The world's longest divorce," Moore told host Andy Cohen about the nearly two years that had passed since her split from Daly in May 2021.

Moore and Daly first wed in June 2017. They split for the first time in September 2019. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Moore filed for divorce, with court documents stating that she had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019 and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

In January, Moore shared a photo of a pink orchid that she received from her estranged husband and their 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

"Thank you for my flowers Brooklyn and Marc," she shared on her Instagram Story.

Related Articles
Michael Rubin White Party
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Make Rare Appearance with His Daughter, 17, at Star-Studded White Party
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Pose Together in Sweet Family Photo: 'Happy Everything'
Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Surprise Son Levi by Letting Him Join Social Media on 15th Birthday
Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross attend Kandi's Peach Social
Sanya Richards-Ross Is Pregnant! 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star and Husband Expecting Baby No. 2
Khloe Kardashian rap sleepover True Dream
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos of 17-Month-Old Son Aire
eve baby pic https://www.instagram.com/p/CuXLr45smGY/
Eve Holds 16-Month-Old Son Wilde Wolf as They Show Off Matching Summer Outfits in Sweet Photo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Jessica Simpson Talks About Having Another Baby: 'My Body Can't Do It'
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Was 'Gutted' After Realizing She Might Not Meet Her Baby Due to Cancer Diagnosis
raelynn on returning to music after parenting
RaeLynn Says She Didn't Know If She Wanted to Return to Music After Becoming a Mom
savannah chrisley on parenting
Savannah Chrisley's Dad Told Her Caring for Grayson, Chloe Will Be 'Toughest' Yet 'Most Rewarding' Job
Brittany Mahomes Yellowstone Vacation
Brittany Mahomes Takes Her Kids Up a Mountain While on Family Vacation in Yellowstone
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Include Candy Stipulation in Joint Custody Agreement of Their Kids
Tarek El Moussa Family Vacation
Tarek El Moussa Poses with His 2 Older Kids on Family Vacation: 'Having the Best Time'
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves About Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'