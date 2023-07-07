'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Reveals She Still Has Embryos with Ex Marc Daly

Kenya Moore isn't ruling out growing her family in the future.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, appears in the newly released mid-season trailer, where she tells costar Kandi Burruss and friend Shamea Morton that she still has embryos with ex Marc Daly.

"I still have embryos," she shares. "They're Marc's."

"Plot twist: you get the baby and then y'all get back together," Morton says with a smile.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Moore replies, "I don't have a problem with that," after which the scene cuts to an unsure confessional reaction from Burruss.

In January, Moore revealed her hopes that the pair's divorce will be finalized "soon" on Watch What Happens Live.

"The world's longest divorce," Moore told host Andy Cohen about the nearly two years that had passed since her split from Daly in May 2021.



Moore and Daly first wed in June 2017. They split for the first time in September 2019. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Moore filed for divorce, with court documents stating that she had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019 and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

In January, Moore shared a photo of a pink orchid that she received from her estranged husband and their 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

"Thank you for my flowers Brooklyn and Marc," she shared on her Instagram Story.

