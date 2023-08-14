Kenya Moore Jokes Sanya Richards-Ross' Pregnancy News Gives Her 'Baby Fever': 'Really Happy for Her'

Sanya Richards-Ross shares news of her pregnancy with her friends and family in the latest episode of 'RHOA'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on August 14, 2023 03:39PM EDT
Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross attend Kandi's Peach Social
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sanya Richards-Ross' growing family is an inspiration to Kenya Moore.

In Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Olympic track and field champion, 38, finds out that she's pregnant and reveals the news to her family and friends.

After surprising husband Aaron Ross with a positive pregnancy test, the two decided to use t-shirts to reveal the news to their family, even sharing the special moment they told son Aaron Jermaine a.k.a. "Deuce," who turned 6 this weekend, about the news.

"When?" the shocked little one asked, to the laughter of his family.

Later in the episode, Richards-Ross meets her castmates at a day-long mental health retreat. During a group photo at the end of the event, the expectant mom is seen flashing open her hoodie to reveal her tank top, which read "I'M PREGNANT."

After getting the photo, she airdropped it to all the ladies, with all but one receiving it.

"I blocked you from the group chat, so..." Kenya Moore said.

As they zoom in on the photos, they realize what she's revealed and errupt into congratulations. In their confessionals, however, the ladies poked some fun at Richards-Ross' method of sharing the news.

"That's kinda how Sanya does things. Girl, just tell us you're pregnant. Like, everything doesn't have to be a social media stunt," Drew Sidora said.

Kandi Burruss joked, "I am sure that that baby is already craving some jerk chicken and plantains in the womb."

Moore — who has toyed with growing her family this season — also added that she is "really happy" for Richards-Ross, adding, "Oh my God, I am totally getting baby fever."

While Richards-Ross is currently expecting baby No. 2, sadly, it's not the pregnancy fans will see in this scene, with the reality star telling PEOPLE exclusively that she miscarried at two months.

The painful loss provided Richards-Ross with a turning point, though. As RHOA viewers have seen, she'd been reluctant to have another child, after finally finding stability in the wake of a few years of significant changes in her life.

"I think a lot of women can relate to this too, but when you become a mom, you can sometimes question, 'What's my identity now going to be outside of the home?' " Richards-Ross said.

"I had been an athlete, competing across the world while representing Team USA. Then, after retiring from sports and having a son, all these life changes hit Ross and I simultaneously. It was like a tornado hit our relationship for that 14 years prior to having our son was like a honeymoon at the time. And It was really overwhelming."

Richards-Ross was lucky enough to get pregnant again about a month later. "At my age, it's considered a geriatric pregnancy, so I was nervous that the window has started to close. And after the miscarriage, I wasn't ready to go through something like that again — that physical, mental, and emotional pain. But my doctor assure me that everything looks good, and sure enough, it worked."

She's now four-months pregnant and due on December 25, 2023. "It's going to be the best Christmas gift ever," she said with a laugh. "But I just couldn't be happier and more clear about. I know I can do this. I've done it before. I have the support. I know what to expect. I'm so ready to meet this little one."

