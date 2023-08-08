Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2

Kenya Moore's little girl wants to be a big sister.

In a scene from the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the model mom, 52, watches daughter 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn bond with Moore's infant nephew as they babysat him. Moore explains in a confessional that she's paying attention to how the two interact "because I really am thinking about having another child, and right now, really everything is about Brooklyn."



A flashback shows viewers Brooklyn having a hard time when Moore was paying attention to the infant a month prior, with the entrepreneur asking her daughter if she'd be "jealous if mommy has another baby."

This time around, Brooklyn was having a better time with the infant, though she was confused why the baby boy wasn't speaking.

"I love her being a total big sister caretaker to a young baby," Moore says in a confessional.

Kenya Moore/Instagram

Joining Moore in her confessional, Brooklyn is asked by a producer if she'd prefer a baby brother or sister, to which she replies, "Both."

As she giggles, she continues, "A baby brother for me — [who is] like me, like 4? And I want a bunkbed!"

In a solo confessional, Moore admits, "I don't think that I really took it seriously when I thought initially about having another child and carrying another child."

"But I think the only thing that matters to Brooklyn is that she has a sibling," she continues. "And the most important thing to me is being around for Brooklyn should I have another child — and for the other child."

In the mid-season trailer for this season, Moore tells costar Kandi Burruss and friend Shamea Morton that she still has embryos with ex Marc Daly, with whom she shares Brooklyn.

Paras Griffin/Getty

"I still have embryos," she shared. "They're Marc's."

Moore and Daly first wed in June 2017. They split for the first time in September 2019. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Moore filed for divorce, with court documents stating that she had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019 and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The teaser for next week's episode shows Moore wondering if she'd be "jealous" if a surrogate carried her baby instead.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.