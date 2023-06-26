Kentucky Teen Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old High School Student

A 16-year-old Kentucky boy is charged with murder and other offenses in connection with a broad-daylight shooting that claimed the life of a beloved high school student, authorities said.

The male suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, will be charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to a press release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf. The Daviess County Attorney’s Office did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for more information.

Gaymee Paw, 16, was shot on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro at about 12:30 p.m. on June 21, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. She later died at a local hospital.

Gaymee Paw. Gaymee Paw Facebook

The next day, an autopsy performed by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be homicide due to a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

Authorities said a suspect was quickly identified and arrested. Following the juvenile suspect’s arrest, search warrants were obtained and executed by detectives. Evidence was also recovered and is being processed by the Kentucky State Police Laboratory, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Brad Youngman told the Messenger-Inquirer that the suspect and victim knew each other but did not elaborate on their relationship. The alleged gunman is reportedly being held at the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Paw attended Owensboro High School, according to her obituary. Born in Thailand, the 16-year-old had a passion for volleyball and had plans to become a teacher.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help offset funeral costs.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Gaymee Paw on June 21,2023. Gaymee paw was a beloved daughter, sister and friend,” the fundraiser reads.

“It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through,” it continues.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444, or CrimeStoppers at 270-685-8484.

