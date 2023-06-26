Kentucky Teen Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old High School Student

Gaymee Paw, a 16-year-old Owensboro High School student, died due to a "single gunshot wound to the head," officials say

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 26, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Gaymee Paw
Gaymee Paw. Photo:

GoFundMe

A 16-year-old Kentucky boy is charged with murder and other offenses in connection with a broad-daylight shooting that claimed the life of a beloved high school student, authorities said.

The male suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, will be charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to a press release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. 

It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf. The Daviess County Attorney’s Office did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for more information.

Gaymee Paw, 16, was shot on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro at about 12:30 p.m. on June 21, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. She later died at a local hospital.

Gaymee Paw
Gaymee Paw.

Gaymee Paw Facebook

The next day, an autopsy performed by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be homicide due to a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

Authorities said a suspect was quickly identified and arrested. Following the juvenile suspect’s arrest, search warrants were obtained and executed by detectives. Evidence was also recovered and is being processed by the Kentucky State Police Laboratory, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Brad Youngman told the Messenger-Inquirer that the suspect and victim knew each other but did not elaborate on their relationship. The alleged gunman is reportedly being held at the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Paw attended Owensboro High School, according to her obituary. Born in Thailand, the 16-year-old had a passion for volleyball and had plans to become a teacher.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help offset funeral costs. 

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Gaymee Paw on June 21,2023. Gaymee paw was a beloved daughter, sister and friend,” the fundraiser reads.

“It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through,” it continues.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444, or CrimeStoppers at 270-685-8484.

Related Articles
3 Young Brothers Shot and Killed By Father in Ohio, Mom Injured
Ohio Father Accused of Killing 3 Young Sons Indicted, Allegedly Planned Attack for 'Several Months'
Chloe Wisniewski, charged with neglect in Florida after her baby was injured in a dog attack
Mom Charged with Neglect After Pit Bull Mix Attacks Baby in Bassinet, Chews off Multiple Fingers
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Man Accused of Killing Engaged Couple in Music Festival Mass Shooting Was Hallucinating on Mushrooms: Docs
Alamy Live News. 2PXD3BH Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
Nurse Lucy Letby Had 'Favorite Ways of Killing' Children, Prosecutors Allege
Kristel Candelario
Ohio Toddler Dies After Mom Allegedly Leaves Child Home Alone for 10 Days to Go on Vacation
Elena Semander Credit: Courtesy Semander Family
Texas Courts Were Going to Let a Serial Killer Walk Free — But Not if a Victim’s Mother Could Help It (Exclusive)
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Will OceanGate Face Criminal Charges After 'Titan' Sub's 'Catastrophic' Implosion? Legal Expert Weighs In
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Family of Couple Killed at Wash. Music Festival Speak Out: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Die Like That' (Exclusive)
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger's Cheek Swab Allegedly Matched DNA Found at University of Idaho Murder Scene: Prosecutors
Aaron Pursley, sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee
Cousin of Sole Survivor of Tenn. Murder-Suicide That Claimed 6 Lives Says Life Will ‘Never Be The Same’
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Tenn. Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit by Car in St. Louis Is Suing the City, Suspect and Others
Woman accused of killing two newborns, keeping them in freezer for years
South Korean Mom Allegedly Confesses to Killing 2 Newborns and Storing Their Bodies in a Freezer
Laura Ilg
2-Year-Old Ohio Boy Finds Loaded Gun, Fatally Shoots Pregnant Mother
Lisa Nacrelli mugshot
Ohio Woman Allegedly Posed as CPS Worker, Tried to 'Lure' 4-Year-Old Boy from Home
Josilyn Ruiz; Brandy Escamilla
Fatal Victims of Wash. Music Festival Shooting ID'd as Engaged Couple Who'd Been High School Sweethearts
Doerman boys
3 Brothers Whose Dad Allegedly Killed Them Execution-Style Were 'Joy to Be Around,' Says Baseball Coach