Kentucky Teacher Fatally Shot on Catholic University Campus While Visiting Washington, D.C.

A Kentucky teacher was fatally shot early Wednesday on the campus of a Catholic university in Washington, D.C. — and authorities are still searching for his killer.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Alumni Lane in Northeast around 8:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, later identified as 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson.

Emerson, of Crestwood, K.Y., was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. The shooting happened on the campus of The Catholic University of America.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from the Oldham County school district, Emerson was a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School in La Grange, K.Y.

Relatives told NBC4 Washington that Emerson was in town with his mother and brother to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend before attending a three-day development workshop for teachers at the Library of Congress.

In the statement, the school district called Emerson’s death a “devastating loss” and remembered him as a young teacher who “made it his goal to form lasting relationships with his students in order to foster a life-long love of learning.”

“He had a passion for creating exciting, creative, and rigorous lessons to keep students engaged,” the statement reads. “Max was also a wrestling coach and devoted much time to supporting and coaching our students. He was loved by students and respected by his peers.”

In a statement released Thursday, Catholic University said it is cooperating with authorities in their investigation of the fatal shooting.

“While we thank God no campus community members were hurt in this incident, we pray for the individual who senselessly lost his life,” the statement reads.

Per the university statement, police said Emerson and another man were captured around 8 a.m. walking onto the campus from Michigan Avenue in Northeast. The pair then got into an argument before the unidentified man shot Emerson in front of Father O’Connell Hall. The suspect then fled the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the university statement, investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Per NBC 4, police said that the two men were not affiliated with Catholic University.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for tips that lead to an arrest or conviction.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s Text Tip Line by sending a text message to 50411.

