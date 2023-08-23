Kentucky Officers Help Mother Deer in Distress Safely Deliver Her Twin Fawns

Officers in Bowling Green, Kentucky, came to the rescue of a mother deer in distress.

On Tuesday, Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies and animal control officers responded to a resident's call about a female deer lying in their backyard for two days. "[Officer] Lisa arrived and immediately recognized that the deer was in labor and distress," the sheriff's office recounted in a Facebook post.

The officer quickly sprung into action, helping the doe deliver her fawn. But the story didn't end there, as another baby was on the way. "Gene and Sgt. Bull arrived on scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin," the post continued.

The twin fawns were bottle fed milk following their dramatic birth. Warren County Sheriffs Office/Facebook

After the dramatic delivery, the mother deer was checked over and given water via a syringe to keep her hydrated. The fawn siblings were fed bottles of milk.

The trio was later taken to a rehabilitation center, where they will stay until they are ready to go back into the wild. "The fawns are doing great, and after some medical treatment, the mother doe is showing improvements," the Warren County Sheriff's Office shared.

"We want to thank our ACOs, Lisa and Gene, as well as Sgt. Bull, for their response, dedication and caring hearts," the Facebook post about the deer delivery concluded.

Alongside details about the heroic incident, the sheriff's department shared photos of the officers assisting the deer and snaps of the mother and her newborn fawns happily bonding and cuddling after their ordeal.

The officers involved in helping the fawns arrive in the world received plenty of praise from local residents, who filled the comments section of the Facebook post with messages. "Thank you for saving three lives," one person wrote, while another said, "This is wonderful! Great job by all!"

In a similar story in June, firefighters in Owing Mills, Maryland, came to the aid of a female deer whose baby got stuck in a storm drain for hours. According to local news station WBAL-TV, a mother and son encountered the animal walking around and looking in the drain, in evident distress.

When firefighters responded, they used metal tools to pry open the drain. Then, a rescuer climbed into the drain and emerged a few minutes later, holding a tiny fawn in his arms. The man took the baby animal over to its mother, who had been watching the proceedings from a nearby patch of grass.

"The baby deer starts to cry, and our hearts begin to melt and not a second later, he just comes out of the drain holding this sweet baby deer that looks like it could be just merely days old," Kim Brandwin, who captured a video of the rescue, told the news outlet.

"It was, at first, heart-wrenching, and I was definitely holding back all of my tears," Brandwin added. "Then, when I actually realized I was videoing something actually spectacular, it felt heartwarming."

