Ky. Man Who Killed Girl, 4, Then Stuffed Body in Suitcase Says, 'I Have to Learn to Forgive Myself'

A Kentucky man was sentenced to 50 years in prison last Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend’s daughter, 4-year-old Serenity McKinney.

WDRB reported that Dakota Hill, 28, spoke at his sentencing and asked for forgiveness.

“I'm sorry for the way my actions have affected the lives of your family,” Hill said in court. "And I understand no amount of time will bring Serenity back but I hope that it will help you heal.”

Hill continued, “I have to learn to forgive myself on the long road ahead, but I also ask for your forgiveness as well, because, although some day I may be free again, I know that only forgiveness would truly set me free. I'm so sorry for the loss that I have caused to your family and I pray for you all in your time of grief and suffering."

Last February, Serenity's maternal grandfather reported the little girl missing after extended family members said they hadn’t seen her since Christmas Eve of 2020. The girl had spoken to her grandfather on the phone around Father’s Day in 2021, but did not provide her location. When police arrested Hill and Serenity’s mother, Catherine McKinney, in Kansas, authorities say they refused to cooperate with investigators who were trying to locate the little girl.

Weeks later, detectives found Serenity's body in a suitcase in a wooded area near the line between Jefferson and Bullitt counties. As reported by WDRB, Serenity’s manner of death was listed as a homicide, per a medical examiner’s report released by Bullitt County Coroner David Billings in October 2022. The cause of death was “undetermined,” the report said.

In May, Hill pleaded guilty to the murder as well as to abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, WDRB reported. A month before that, Catherine McKinney was sentenced by Judge Rodney Burress to 12 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter on April 14, WDRB said.

Many of Serenity’s family members have attended court proceedings consistently. The child’s paternal grandmother, Melody Roller said no amount of punishment will constitute justice, WDRB reports.

"How do you put justice on a 4-year-old little girl that was murdered the way that she was? When I think about justice and my granddaughter, you just can't put them together. It just doesn't come together because she deserved more. She deserved to live her life," Roller said.

Charleen Gadd, Serenity’s paternal great-grandmother, said outside the courthouse that she doesn’t believe Hill is sorry for what he did — despite his plea for forgiveness.

“He had no remorse. He didn't show any tears. He didn't. He read a statement probably somebody else wrote for him, is the way I feel," she said to WDRB.

According to Bullitt County Commonwealth's Attorney Bailey Taylor, Hill will come up for parole after 20 years under Kentucky law, but the chances of being granted that parole are “slim and none.”

