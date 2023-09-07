Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize and Immediately Retires: 'I'm Not Coming Back'

James Keown of Louisville walked away from his position with Jefferson County Public Schools after winning big

By
Published on September 7, 2023 01:48PM EDT
Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize
James Keown. Photo:

Kentucky Lottery Corporation

A Louisville man is putting his days of driving school busses behind him after winning $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

James Keown, an employee at Jefferson County Public Schools for 11 years, won big after matching four white ball numbers and doubling his winnings with a Power Play during the lottery's Aug. 19 drawing, according to lottery officials. And after he got the good news, he decided to retire.

“I called my boss on Sunday, and I told him, ‘I hit the lottery and I’m not coming back.’… I loved my job, but I’d been thinking about retiring for a while," Keown shared in a statement with the Kentucky Lottery.

“I looked at it four times… that number’s got to change, but it didn’t,” Keown said. “I thought I better see what I won. The first time, I saw I won $50,000 and then I thought, wait a minute I play the multiplier all the time, so I went back, and the multiplier was 2."

The Lexington Herald-Leader noted that the odds of winning the initial $50,000 — not including Keown's prize increase — are 1 in 913,129.18.

After he realized he had won $100,000 in total, Keown got in touch with his wife Monta. "I’m just over the moon and excited for him," she said.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Public Schools, Keown's now-former place of employment, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

After taxes, Keown went home with $71,500 in his pocket, and one less career to worry about. He and his wife now intend to support local cat rescue shelters with their funds, and also intend to use their winnings to purchase a lake property, according to the lottery.

As for Circle K, the location that sold the ticket, it will earn $1,000 of its own.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news of Kentucky's latest winner comes a month after a lottery ticket sold in Florida was revealed to be the winner of the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Local outlet News4Jax noted that the ticket was purchased at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida — after 31 consecutive Mega Millions draws ended without a winner.

“Congratulations to the Florida Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said at the time. “We congratulate our newest jackpot winner, as well as the more than 43.7 million winners at all prize levels throughout this jackpot run."

Related Articles
Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.
Girl, 7, Finds 'Beautiful' 2.95-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park While Celebrating Her Birthday
4 Utah Family Members Killed in Crash
4 Members of Same Utah Family Killed in Head-On Crash: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
The 3rd deepest part of Turkey, which is located in the stone plateau. We are coming to the end of the third day of the operation to save Mark Dickey who was disturbed in the Morca cave.
Rescuers Race to Save American Man Who Fell Ill While Thousands of Feet Deep Inside Turkish Cave
Almost 50 People Hospitalized After School Bus and Tow Truck Crash Head-On in Pennsylvania
49 Students Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus and Truck in Pennsylvania
High School Freshman Dies in Lake Michigan Drowning
High School Freshman Dies in Lake Michigan Drowning: 'A Terrible Accident'
Sen. Rand Paul Says Mitch McConnellâs Exam Results Are âNot Believableâ: âThatâs Not a Symptom of Dehydrationâ
Rand Paul Questions Mitch McConnell’s Exam Results as ‘Not Believable’: ‘That’s Not a Symptom of Dehydration’
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'
Judith Dawn and Donald Kyle Deskins
Kentucky Attorney Charged With Murdering His Wife and Attempting to Cover up the Crime
Vehicles line up to leave the site of the annual Burning Man Festival on September 5, 2023, after heavy rains turned the site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.
Burning Man Victim Suspected to Have Died of Drug Intoxication: Medical Examiner’s Office
Atlanta car crash victims identified Katie & Ashley Gaitan Hung Nguyen Abner Natanael Amezquita Coral Lorenzo
2 Sisters Among Victims of Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Go Like This'
Kevin McGrath, missing Carnival Cruise passenger
26-Year-Old Reported Missing After Cruise Ship Returns to Florida: 'He Never Arrived'
Kellan and Aurora Starr, 4-Year-Old Twins Found Dead in Toy Chest
4-Year-Old Twins Die After Toy Chest Lid Shut on Them While They Were Sleeping, Says Mom
New York Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48
N.Y.C. Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48 Due to Cancer Complications: 'Friend and Mentor to Many'
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisville, KY
WATCH: HGTV Unveils 2023 Urban Oasis Home and Reveals Its Location (Exclusive)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans
Senate Physician Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Mitch McConnell Has Larger Health Problem After Freezing Episodes
Great Wall of China Damaged by Workers Looking for Shortcut
2 Workers Accused of Causing 'Irreversible Damage' to Great Wall of China While Looking for Shortcut