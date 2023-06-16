Kenny Rogers' Twin Sons Resemble Late Singer as They Graduate High School — See the Photo

Kenny Rogers' youngest kids are all grown up

Published on June 16, 2023
Kenny Rogers' Twin Sons Justin and Jordan's High School Graduation: 'Enjoy the Ride'
Kenny Rogers' legacy lives on with his children.

On Monday, the late "The Gambler" singer's team shared a photo of his twin sons, who turn 19 next month, graduating from high school.

"Kenny always said 'Friendships come and go, but families are forever.' Indeed," read the caption, showing the smiling twins in matching purple caps and gowns.

"Kenny & Wanda's twin sons, Justin and Jordan, graduated from high school this past Friday. Please join us in congratulating them on this landmark achievement!" it continued. "Way to go, guys! Have fun and enjoy the ride…and may all your dreams in life come true!"

In addition to the twins, Rogers is dad to Christopher, 41, Kenny Jr., 58, and Carole, 64.

Rogers died on March 20, 2020, his family announced in a statement the following day. He was 81.

Kenny Rogers performs in Rosemont, Illinois on July 10, 1981.
Paul Natkin/Getty Images

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," the singer's family said.

In 2015, he announced his retirement, telling Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly on the Today show that he was hoping to spend more time with his wife Wanda Miller and five kids.

“I’ve done this long enough. I wrote in my book that sometimes there’s a fine line between being driven and being selfish. And I think I crossed that line when I was younger,” he said. “I really want to be there with my kids and my wife. They’re very important to me and I don’t see enough of them.”

