Kenny Chesney's Dating History: From Renée Zellweger to Mary Nolan

Despite his discography of lovesick hits, Kenny Chesney prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight.

The four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, who has amassed a huge following thanks to hits like “American Kids,” “Get Along” and “I Go Back,” is well known for his whirlwind romance with actress Reneé Zellweger.

Chesney and Zellweger got married in May 2005 after dating for just four months. But their romance ended as quickly as it started: They went through a very public divorce in September 2005, and Zellweger filed for an annulment.

Looking back, Chesney has said the breakup led him to develop “a little bit of social anxiety” and prompted him to keep future relationships as private as possible.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going down that road,” Chesney said during an appearance at the 2023 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, per Billboard.

Chesney added that his high-profile split from Zellweger “changed a lot” for him, such as wanting to live with more privacy.

“I work really hard to be this person, and I want to keep some sort of dignity and integrity intact, and not feel like I’m selling my soul to get higher in the consumption chart,” he continued. “I realize that the person I am today, some things are fair game. One of the reasons I’m so private is when my life started to change and people started caring at a different level, the only thing I could keep to myself was the intimate details of my life.”

In the years since, Chesney has been in a few low-profile relationships, including with Mary Nolan, whom he’s been dating since 2012.

Here’s a look back at Kenny Chesney’s dating history.

Mandy Weals

Fans have Chesney’s ex-fiancée Mandy Weals to thank for several of his love ballads. The pair were in an on-again, off-again relationship for three years during the late 1990s, and at one point, they were even engaged. However, they split in November 1999.

Weals is reportedly the inspiration behind his 1999 song “How Forever Feels,” and 2005’s “You Save Me,” the latter of which Chesney said he no longer sings live.

“‘You Save Me’ — we don’t do it anymore,” Chesney told the Florida radio show Morning Krewe when asked what his hardest song to sing live is.

“Every day I just kept dreading it,” he said, adding, “I’d be going, ‘Okay, do I have a good enough voice to sing that tonight?’ ”

In a 2003 interview with Penthouse magazine, Chesney explained there was a lot of “hurt” that led to their final breakup. “I’ve done so much to hurt her, and she did a lot to hurt me. We would break up, get back together, then break up again,” he shared. “Three years of that went by, and it exhausted us mentally and emotionally. That’s why we finally said, ‘Forget it.’ ”

Chesney also said he didn’t make Weals feel “secure” in their relationship. While he remained faithful to her, he recalled there was “a lot of temptation” out on the road. Following their breakup, Chesney retreated from the spotlight and moved to the island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2005, Weals told PEOPLE, “Kenny is an exceptional guy. I was proud of him,” adding that they still kept in touch.

Renée Zellweger

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chesney first crossed paths with the Bridget Jones’s Diary actress while volunteering at NBC’s Tsunami Aid: A Concert of Hope relief telethon on Jan. 15, 2005. Zellweger was answering telephones while Chesney performed.

She reportedly wanted to pass a note to Chesney, but her publicist beat her to the punch and told him of Zellweger's interest. After the event, the two exchanged contact information and began dating. However, Chesney was smitten with Zellweger way before meeting her at the concert.

Following the release of his 1999 hit “You Had Me from Hello,” the country star admitted that Zellweger was his muse for the song. The track title was a line she said in her breakout role in Jerry Maguire.

“When Renée Zellweger said that line, I thought, ‘That could be a great song,’ ” Chesney told PEOPLE in 2000.

In 2002, Chesney spoke of his crush on Zellweger again, telling The Tennessean that she was in his top three “sexiest people.” He told the outlet: “Here’s a country girl who’s still down to earth. You never see her coming, then — wham! — there she is. And that makes her really, really sexy. Plus, she seems like the kind of girl who could fit in and be at home anywhere.”

The couple let the public in on their secret romance on April 29, 2005, when Zellweger joined Chesney onstage at his concert in Jacksonville, Florida. The two kissed in front of fans before Chesney went on with his performance.

Days later, on May 9, 2005, the duo wed in a private ceremony on St. John near Chesney's home. To fans' surprise, their whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end in September. It was Zellweger who filed for annulment, citing “fraud” as the reason for their split. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Zellweger asked to “clarify that the term ‘fraud’ as listed in the documentation is simply legal language and not a reflection of Kenny’s character.”

Amy Colley

Robert Smith/The Leaf-Chronicle/AP ; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2008, Chesney began dating Nashville nurse and former Miss Tennessee Amy Colley after being introduced by friends. The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2008 Country Music Association Awards. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2010, Chesney said his year off from touring allowed him to be more available in his relationship.

“If I want a relationship, I have to give to it too,” he said.

He noted that he didn’t see wedding bells in the near future, though. “It’s not like I’m taking a year off so I can get married again,” Chesney continued. “‘Cause that could or couldn’t happen. But I want to put myself in a position to do it if it did happen. I want to put myself in a position to have a relationship in my life.”

By 2010, the pair’s romance had fizzled out.

Mary Nolan

Jason Merritt/Getty

The country music crooner has been privately dating Mary Nolan since 2012. The couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye — two years passed before they made their first public appearance at the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards. Nolan was also in the audience when Chesney was honored with the CMA’s Pinnacle Award in 2016.

Chesney spoke to PEOPLE about Nolan in June 2013. “I’m in a relationship, and it’s a great one. It’s going really well,” he said. “Life has a way of letting it all come out in the wash. What’s gonna happen is gonna happen. I think that people that you meet — in friendships, relationships or whatever — those relationships have a way of finding their spot. I’m happy.”

The pair bonded over their love for their late dog Ruby, who died in 2022. Shortly after her death, Chesney released a charitable single in her honor titled “Da Ruba Girl.” The song raised money for the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

"I wrote 'Da Ruba Girl' about Ruby, because she was this spirit who had so many different pieces to who she was," Chesney told PEOPLE. "It was a fun song, and I'd recorded it, but never included it on an album. Instead we'd play it on [Chesney’s SiriusXM station] No Shoes Radio, where it became a fan favorite. People loved the song, I think, because they all knew a dog who had the same kind of spirit or heart, you know, the kind who was an underdog, who wasn't the obvious choice."

