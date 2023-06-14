Dogs Who Became Best Friends at Shelter and Climbed Walls to Stay Close Get Adopted Together

Friends forever! Brenda and Linda, shelter dog friends who went viral for leaping across kennels just to see each other, have been adopted together.

The two pit bulls found fame after Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) captured footage of Brenda scaling a five-foot kennel wall to hang out with her buddy Linda and shared it on social media.

At first, shelter workers were confused about how the canines ended up in the same kennel until they checked the shelter's security tapes, revealing Brenda's daring act of friendship.

After the video spread, MACC employees moved the two dogs into their own larger kennel and became more hopeful that the puppy pals would be adopted together.

That dream has officially become a reality.

Brenda and Linda. Courtesy of Minneapolis Animal Care & Control

In a TikTok to Weezer's "Happy Together," MACC announced that Brenda and Linda had been adopted together, finding their forever home just one day after the original clip of high-jumping Brenda gained internet traction.

In the video, Brenda and Linda excitedly tug towards the door on their way home, making it clear these friends are happy to find their new family together.



In the caption of that TikTok, the MACC employees celebrate Brenda and Linda's big win: "Brenda and Linda found their furever home TOGETHER! Thank you to all our frens who shared to make this pawsible for them."



Blair Foy, a marketing and communications manager for the city of Minneapolis, shared greater details with PEOPLE about finding a home for Brenda and Linda.



Brenda and Linda with their new owners. Courtesy of Minneapolis Animal Care & Control

"It is so heartwarming to see the way that the public and community is responding to animals in need and recognizing how taking an animal in, and in this case, taking two animals in, [is] giving these sweet dogs who didn't have a home, a chance to have a new family forever, and that they get to be together," Foy said.

As Brenda and Linda settle into their new forever home, we wish them happy travels. Here's to many more years of puppy love.

