Rare Photos Show Kennedy Family at Home on Their Famously Private Hyannis Port Compound

A new book about the Kennedy family includes untold stories and rare photos from their time at their famous Massachusetts summer escape. White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port (out Tuesday, June 27) details private summer excursions and unforgettable milestones that were seen by the world. Below, find a first look at 10 intimate photos of the family on the estate.

01 of 10 Childhood Memories John F. Kennedy Library Foundation From left to right, siblings Rosemary, Jack, Eunice, Joe Jr. and Kathleen "Kick" take a dip in the water in Hyannis Port, Mass. in the 1920s.

02 of 10 Jackie's First Visit Hy Peskin/Getty Images JFK brought his fiancée, then Jacqueline Bouvier, back to Hyannis Port to meet his family in the summer of 1953. The couple married in September of that year.

03 of 10 Dad's Day Afternoon Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston Robert F. Kennedy, then attorney general, posed in front of the Big House with his children Robert Jr., David, Kerry, Michael and Courtney in the summer of 1962. JFK can be seen in the background of the snapshot.

04 of 10 Kooky Cousins Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston Cousins Maria Shriver and Caroline Kennedy play aboard the family yacht in this sweet snapshot. The boat was named the Honey Fitz in tribute to family matriarch Rose Kennedy's father, John Francis "Honey Fitz" Fitzgerald.

05 of 10 Making Waves Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston John F. Kennedy Jr. takes the wheel of a speedboat off the Massachusetts coast in the summer of 1963.

06 of 10 Sandy Showdown Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston John Jr. plays on the beach with the family's athletic director, Sandy Eiler.

07 of 10 Birthday Bash Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston The family gathered at the Big House for Joe Kennedy's birthday in September 1963. From left: Pat Lawford, family friend Lem Billings, Ethel, Bobby, Jackie, Ted, Joan and JFK (seated).

08 of 10 Sweet Send Off Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston Joe Kennedy suffered a stroke in 1961, leaving him unable to walk or communicate. Still, every time JFK left the family compound to return to the White House, Joe's nurse brought him out to say goodbye to his son. This photo from 1963 was taken shortly before the president's death.

09 of 10 Hyannis Port Heartthrob Tom Wargacki/WireImage John F. Kennedy Jr. became a fixture in the town as he got older. In a 1979 photo, he makes his way down a Hyannis Port street shirtless and barefoot while carrying a boombox.