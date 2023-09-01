Below, check out some of the beautiful properties the Kennedys have inhabited throughout the years.

And while most people know of their famous family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., they also live in lavish homes elsewhere in the country.

One of the most prominent political families in United States history, the Kennedys are American royalty.

01 of 09 The Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. Kennedy Compound. Tim Gray/Getty Images Perhaps the most famous of all their properties is the expansive Kennedy Compound located in Hyannis Port, Mass. Rose and Joseph Kennedy first bought a family home in the neighborhood in 1929, before their children purchased the three surrounding estates in the decades that followed, equaling six acres of waterfront property. The Kennedy Compound has been the family's main destination for big gatherings — summer vacations, reunions, birthdays, weddings and beyond. The estate has also been the site of some historic moments, having served as the Election Day headquarters when John F. Kennedy won the presidency in 1960. It's also the place where the Kennedys have gathered to grieve the losses of their loved ones. Most recently, Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Sarah Kennedy, married her longtime love in a wedding held on the property.

02 of 09 Robert & Ethel Kennedy's Home in Hickory Hill Kennedy Family's Hickory Hill home. Richard A. Lipski/Getty Though the family's compound in Massachusetts has been their most known home, Robert and Ethel's Hickory Hill home was the place to be if you wanted to mingle with the who's who of Washington, D.C. According to PBS, Robert bought the property from his brother Jack in 1956 and it instantly became a hub for politicians. Between the Kennedys' 11 children and the constant parade of guests coming in and out, the home was always buzzing. "I don't know how Ethel tolerated it, frankly," Nicholas Katzenbach, one of Kennedy's assistant attorneys general, told PBS. "Because Bobby would call up at the last minute, and say uh, 'Ethel, I'm bringing out uh, 10 of us, 12 of us, 20 of us, uh, can you fix some lunch?' And we'd spend the afternoon discussing some problems."

03 of 09 John F. Kennedy's Birth Home in Brookline, Mass. JFK's birth home. Gerhard/ullstein bild via Getty Images This home was marked a historic landmark in 1967 as it is JFK's birthplace. His parents, Joseph and Rose Kennedy, first moved into the home in 1914. The 35th president of the United States was then born on the second floor of the house and would spend the first three years of his life there. Joseph and Rose Kennedy later moved out of the house, but the Kennedy family bought it back in 1966. Ahead of the landmark recognition, Rose restored it to how it looked when JFK was born in 1917, and it remains so to this day.

04 of 09 The Riggs-Riley House in Washington, D.C. Jacqueline Kennedy's Riggs Riley House. Bettmann/Getty This 9,339-square-foot mansion is where former First Lady Jackie Kennedy and her two children, Caroline and John Jr., moved after they left the White House following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. She and the kids stayed and mourned in the home for about a year before moving to another property in the Georgetown area of D.C.. At the time the bereft Kennedys moved in, the eight-bedroom, six-bathroom house was owned by W. Averell Harriman, the former governor of New York, and his wife Pamela Churchill Harriman, whose first husband, Randolph Churchill, was the only son of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The house was put up for sale for $10 million in 2021.



05 of 09 Maria Shriver's Former Home in the Pacific Palisades Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage In 2021, Robert F. Kennedy's son Maxwell "Max" Kennedy and his wife Vicki Strauss Kennedy, sold their Pacific Palisades home for $11 million. The 1-3/4 acre property came with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, in addition to a private tennis court and pool. The magical property once belonged to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver (who's Eunice Kennedy's daughter), but the former sold it in 2011 — though kept it in the family — following their divorce.



06 of 09 The Domaine de Beaumont in France The Kennedy family. Bachrach/Getty Images This lavish, 18-hectare property was a beloved summer home for President John F. Kennedy and his siblings while their father was the U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain in the late 1930s. Known as the Domaine de Beaumont, the property is nestled between Valbonne and Mougins in France, just minutes outside Cannes on the French Riviera. The villa boasts 15 rooms with nine bedrooms and a whopping 12,486 square feet of living space. It was listed for sale for €31.5 million (about $33.6 million) with Cote d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty earlier in 2023.



07 of 09 John F. Kennedy's Town House in Georgetown John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy's Georgetown home. Bettman/Getty From 1949 to 1951, this Georgetown abode was home to JFK and his sister Eunice, before the siblings married their high-profile spouses. Eunice married Sargent Shriver, with whom she had five kids, including Maria Shriver, and JFK, of course, married Jackie Bouvier. According to the New York Post, JFK met his future wife during his final year living in the home, adding that the two were introduced in May 1951 at a dinner party at a nearby residence. They married two years later and he became the President of the United States 10 years after that. This posh residence sold for $475,000 in 2020, per a Realtor.com listing.



08 of 09 Red Gate Farm on Martha's Vineyard Jackie O's home on Martha's Vineyard. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images In 2019, Caroline Kennedy put mom Jackie Kennedy Onassis' breathtaking Martha's Vineyard estate up for sale for a staggering $65 million. Known as the Red Gate Farm, the 340-acre Aquinnah, Mass., estate included a 6,456-square-foot main residence with five bedrooms and five bathrooms; a two-story, four-bedroom/three-bathroom guest house; a three-bedroom caretaker's house; and a two-bedroom guest/staff apartment. "Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha's Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit," Caroline explained in a statement to Christie's International Real Estate, which handled the sale. She continued, "The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books. She even built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren." "Those grandchildren are grown so now it is time for us to follow my mother's example and create our own worlds," Caroline added. "We hope that a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations."

