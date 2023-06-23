Kendra Wilkinson Says Her Kids Gave Her 'Purpose to Stay Alive' After Losing Reality Show

Kendra Wilkinson says her kids kept her going in her darkest days, after her divorce and what she thought was the end of her reality TV career

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on June 23, 2023 01:21PM EDT
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip
Photo: Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson says her kids have always been her driving force.

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 38, recently appeared on Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast, where she opened up about starting over after her divorce from Hank Baskett amid her reality TV career seemingly ending.

“It was impossible to be happy at that point," Wilkinson told Gorga of that time in her life. "I didn't even know how to be happy. My kids were what gave me the purpose."

kendra-wilkinson-11.jpg

Wilkinson credits her two children with Baskett — daughter Alijah Mary, 9, and son Hank Jr., 12 — with giving her the push to "stay alive, to keep going, to drive them to hockey and basketball and smile and watch them do everything. They're the ones who kept my heart beating.”

Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

The mom of two said she felt "like a zombie" as she struggled to figure out her next steps and "what I was going to do for a living."

Kendra Wilkinson attends Sue Wong's Palazzo Marrakech celebration at a private residence on February 24, 2023

Victoria Sirakova/Getty

"I have nobody paying my bills. Never have…It was so hard," she recalled. "So, four years, five years afterwards. I'm like, ‘Okay, I did a lot of healing. I did a lot of healing from Playboy.’ I'm like, ‘Okay, who am I? Who is this chick? I don't even know who this person is.’”

In a scene from the first season of her Discovery+ series last year, the former Girls Next Door star shared her gratitude for the relationship she shares with her kids and where she is on her parenting journey.

"I couldn't have asked for better kids. I mean, when it comes to parenting and when it comes to my bonding with them, so sacred and so powerful," she said. "If there's one part of my life I'm doing right, it's them."

