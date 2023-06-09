Kendra Wilkinson Shuts Down Idea of Dating in the 'Near Future' — But Says Her 'DMs Are Filled with Dudes'

The 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' star admitted she currently prefers real estate listings to dates

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on June 9, 2023 05:09PM EDT
The Drama Heats Up Between Kendra Wilkinson Baskett & Mom Patti In This Exclusive 'Kendra On Top' Sneak Peek!

Kendra Wilkinson doesn’t mind the single life right now.

The former Playboy model, 37, told E! News on Thursday that she wants to focus on her real estate career and co-parenting kids Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, rather than dating.

"Look, if a guy has a listing for me, I'll take that meeting," Wilkinson said. "But I don't think dating is in my near future … If it's not a listing, I don't want it." 

The mom of two is also focused on her personal growth following her divorce from the 40-year-old former NFL player, which they finalized in 2019 after 10 years of marriage.

“I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now,” Wilkinson said. “Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."

kendra-wilkinson-hank-baskett
Ari Perilstein/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

But that hasn’t stopped men from shooting their shot with Wilkinson. "Oh my god, like, my DMs are filled with dudes," she revealed. "It's so annoying."

Though Wilkinson and Baskett continue to raise their two kids together, she doesn’t foresee them reconnecting romantically.

"I love him and I always will, but I'm not sure if that's possible," the Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails, and Getting My Sexy Back author said. "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy.”

Wilkinson shares the ins and outs of her career as a Douglas Elliman realtor in Los Angeles on the Max series Kendra Sells Hollywood.

"Every day I wake up there is something to learn, whether it's about my new career or about myself," she told PEOPLE in 2021. "I'm learning that it's about focusing on the small wins and that mistakes are meant to be a part of it to teach me how to improve and grow."

Kendra Sells Hollywood
Discovery+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the latest season, one client questions whether they can trust her given her past as a Playmate.

"As I struggled to get ahead," Wilkinson said in the season 2 trailer, "my past comes calling back and I just want to move forward."

Related Articles
Kendra Wilkinson âGoes Back And Forthâ On Divorce From Hank Baskett
Kendra Wilkinson Praises Ex Hank Baskett as the 'Greatest Father Ever'
Kendra Sells Hollywood Season 2
WATCH: Kendra Wilkinson's Playboy Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in Season 2 of 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'
Nikki Mudaris and LiAngelo Ball
Who Is LiAngelo Ball's Girlfriend? All About Nikki Mudarris
Disney On Ice Presents "Dare To Dream"
Kendra Wilkinson Admits to 'Rough Start' with Co-Parenting: 'The Guilt Would Set In'
Jason Oppenheim Dating History
Jason Oppenheim's Dating History: From Chrishell Stause to Marie-Lou Nurk
Vanessa Villela The Agency
Vanessa Villela Has Officially Left Oppenheim Group for Rival Agency After 'Selling Sunset' Exit (Exclusive)
kendra wilkinson hgtv
Kendra Wilkinson Gets First California Listing as Real Estate Agent: Take a Look Inside
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners
Kendra Sells Hollywood
WATCH: Kendra Wilkinson Stresses Over First Day as Realtor in Sneak Peek of 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'
Kendra Wilkinson
Kendra Wilkinson Admits She 'Slipped Back to the Old Kendra' After Partying with Real Estate Clients
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa
Christine Quinn 'Not Shocked' That 'Snooze Fest' Heather El Moussa Not Called Back to Film 'Selling Sunset'
Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Bre Tiesi? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member
Nicole Young attends Netflix's "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" Premiere on April 26, 2023
Who Is Nicole Young? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member
Kendra sells Hollywood
Kendra Wilkinson Confronts Son, 11, About Him Being Embarrassed of Her on 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Everything to Know