Kendra Wilkinson Shuts Down Idea of Dating in the 'Near Future' — But Says Her 'DMs Are Filled with Dudes'

Kendra Wilkinson doesn’t mind the single life right now.

The former Playboy model, 37, told E! News on Thursday that she wants to focus on her real estate career and co-parenting kids Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, rather than dating.

"Look, if a guy has a listing for me, I'll take that meeting," Wilkinson said. "But I don't think dating is in my near future … If it's not a listing, I don't want it."



The mom of two is also focused on her personal growth following her divorce from the 40-year-old former NFL player, which they finalized in 2019 after 10 years of marriage.

“I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now,” Wilkinson said. “Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."



But that hasn’t stopped men from shooting their shot with Wilkinson. "Oh my god, like, my DMs are filled with dudes," she revealed. "It's so annoying."

Though Wilkinson and Baskett continue to raise their two kids together, she doesn’t foresee them reconnecting romantically.

"I love him and I always will, but I'm not sure if that's possible," the Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails, and Getting My Sexy Back author said. "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy.”



Wilkinson shares the ins and outs of her career as a Douglas Elliman realtor in Los Angeles on the Max series Kendra Sells Hollywood.

"Every day I wake up there is something to learn, whether it's about my new career or about myself," she told PEOPLE in 2021. "I'm learning that it's about focusing on the small wins and that mistakes are meant to be a part of it to teach me how to improve and grow."



In the latest season, one client questions whether they can trust her given her past as a Playmate.

"As I struggled to get ahead," Wilkinson said in the season 2 trailer, "my past comes calling back and I just want to move forward."

