Kendra Wilkinson Went to Emergency Room After Suffering Panic Attack in L.A.

Kendra Wilkinson went to the hospital after suffering a panic attack.

A rep for the former Playboy model told TMZ that the 38-year-old has recently been overwhelmed balancing her life, job in real estate and her two children Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson reportedly didn’t sleep Tuesday night due to a panic attack and made the decision to go to a hospital in Los Angeles to receive medical treatment, according to the outlet. Baskett was said to be by her side at the hospital.

The reality star recently spoke about struggling with her mental health. Earlier this year, she opened up to podcast host and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga about feeling "so lost" after her divorce from Baskett, 41, which coincided with the end of her decade-long run on television.

During a June episode of PodcastOne's On Display with Melissa Gorga Wilkinson shared that her divorce, combined with the end of her E! reality show, Kendra on Top, "triggered my depression."

Kendra Wilkinson, son Hank, daughter Alijah, and Hank Baskett in 2018. Ari Perilstein/Getty

"I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce," she told Gorga. "Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I'm left with no marriage, I'm left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn't understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing."



Wilkinson and Baskett married in 2009 but split close to 10 years later, with their divorce being finalized in 2019. Their family, relationship and marriage were at the center of Kendra on Top, which debuted in 2012 and ran until 2017. The end of the show led to a four-year period where Wilkinson wasn't leading her own show. She had previously been on E!'s The Girls Next Door and Kendra.

"For years, I didn't have fame," Wilkinson told Gorga. "I didn't have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn't know who I was. I was so lost."

She explained that the apparent end of her reality TV career made it "impossible to be happy at that point," adding, "I didn't even know how to be happy. My kids were what gave me the purpose."

Wilkinson also said that her kids gave her the push to "stay alive, to keep going, to drive them to hockey and basketball and smile and watch them do everything. They're the ones who kept my heart beating.”

