Kendall Jenner 'Would Be Spiraling' If She Had to Deal with the Stress Kanye West Put Sister Kim Kardashian Through

Kendall Jenner is thoroughly impressed with how Kim Kardashian has handled everything with her ex-husband Kanye West.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder discussed with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner how she "didn’t realize it was the day our divorce was final” when she cleaned out the storage facility they had together.

“I get so emotional and sentimental, but it's like, ‘Why do I hold onto this?’” said Kim, 42.

The 27-year-old model offered the following explanation: “You're holding onto the reality you thought you were gonna live — this whole fantasy you created in your head of what your marriage was gonna be like and it completely shifted to something you would’ve never expected."

“I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” Kendall said in a confessional. “It's impressive, it’s amazing. I give her so much props but also I admire the strength and cool and calmness that she has with it because I just could never. I would be spiraling.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Now speaking about her ex and their children, Kim shared with her sisters in the closet that “after all of the mean things that he’s done, the kids have no clue. They don’t know a thing.”

“I think it's who we are and how we were raised as a family. We’re all really forgiving and loving,” noted the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25.

“They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing,” Kim said. “He's so great with them. Why would I take that away from them? Because I’m angry? I mean, granted, I have a lot to be angry at, but they don’t know that.”

She then revealed that she still has a Christmas stocking for her ex and when she saw her daughter North, 10, post their holiday decorations on social media, she worried that “people are gonna think I agree with some of the things he says.”

Kylie relieved Kim’s concerns by telling her to do stuff like hanging a stocking for the 46-year-old rapper if it makes their kids happy, especially North, since she is the oldest of the four.

“You don’t have to explain yourself. You’re doing it for your kids,” the mom of two said.

Kendall also noted that “people on the internet forget that we’re all human just trying to figure everything out. We’re all having a human experience.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

She continued, “The most important thing is safety and protection for you and your kids. I don’t mean that necessarily physically, but emotionally and mentally and always doing the right thing by you and having that self respect for you.”

Added Kylie, “I don’t think you should change just because he’s different. I think you should just continue to be you and project positivity.”

“I don’t want to look at it negatively,” Kim told the cameras. “I’m not going to take every experience and every bad thing that happened to me and carry it into my life.”

“What am I learning from this? How is this gonna make me a better person?” she wondered.

“I jumped into a new relationship so fast, it got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,” she told her sisters. “It’s better to deal, heal and then feel.”

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Back in March 2022, Kim and Kanye divorced after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North in June 2013. They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three more children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

On the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about Kanye's erratic behavior, which involved online attacks and allegations made against her family and loved ones.

"It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," the media mogul said in a confessional.

Despite their complicated relationship, Kim revealed that she considers herself her ex’s "biggest cheerleader" in front of their children.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" she told Vogue in February 2022. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."

Of course, that commitment has come with a price, as she said earlier in the season: "All of his shenanigans [are] gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians airs next Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.