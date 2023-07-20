Kendall Jenner 'Would Be Spiraling' If She Had to Deal with the Stress Kanye West Put Sister Kim Kardashian Through

“I don’t how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” the model said on this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein is a Staff Editor on the TV team for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand since 2017, working as an intern, digital news writer and Human Interest writer-reporter before recently transitioning to the TV team to help oversee and edit digital coverage. Her work has previously appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Photo:

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty, Antoine Flament/Getty, Jason Davis/Getty

Kendall Jenner is thoroughly impressed with how Kim Kardashian has handled everything with her ex-husband Kanye West.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder discussed with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner how she "didn’t realize it was the day our divorce was final” when she cleaned out the storage facility they had together.

“I get so emotional and sentimental, but it's like, ‘Why do I hold onto this?’” said Kim, 42.

The 27-year-old model offered the following explanation: “You're holding onto the reality you thought you were gonna live — this whole fantasy you created in your head of what your marriage was gonna be like and it completely shifted to something you would’ve never expected."

“I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” Kendall said in a confessional. “It's impressive, it’s amazing. I give her so much props but also I admire the strength and cool and calmness that she has with it because I just could never. I would be spiraling.”

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Now speaking about her ex and their children, Kim shared with her sisters in the closet that “after all of the mean things that he’s done, the kids have no clue. They don’t know a thing.”

“I think it's who we are and how we were raised as a family. We’re all really forgiving and loving,” noted the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25.

“They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing,” Kim said. “He's so great with them. Why would I take that away from them? Because I’m angry? I mean, granted, I have a lot to be angry at, but they don’t know that.”

She then revealed that she still has a Christmas stocking for her ex and when she saw her daughter North, 10, post their holiday decorations on social media, she worried that “people are gonna think I agree with some of the things he says.”

Kylie relieved Kim’s concerns by telling her to do stuff like hanging a stocking for the 46-year-old rapper if it makes their kids happy, especially North, since she is the oldest of the four.

“You don’t have to explain yourself. You’re doing it for your kids,” the mom of two said.

Kendall also noted that “people on the internet forget that we’re all human just trying to figure everything out. We’re all having a human experience.”

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

She continued, “The most important thing is safety and protection for you and your kids. I don’t mean that necessarily physically, but emotionally and mentally and always doing the right thing by you and having that self respect for you.”

Added Kylie, “I don’t think you should change just because he’s different. I think you should just continue to be you and project positivity.”

“I don’t want to look at it negatively,” Kim told the cameras. “I’m not going to take every experience and every bad thing that happened to me and carry it into my life.”

“What am I learning from this? How is this gonna make me a better person?” she wondered.

“I jumped into a new relationship so fast, it got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,” she told her sisters. “It’s better to deal, heal and then feel.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Back in March 2022, Kim and Kanye divorced after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North in June 2013. They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three more children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

On the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about Kanye's erratic behavior, which involved online attacks and allegations made against her family and loved ones.

"It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," the media mogul said in a confessional.

Despite their complicated relationship, Kim revealed that she considers herself her ex’s "biggest cheerleader" in front of their children. 

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" she told Vogue in February 2022. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."

Of course, that commitment has come with a price, as she said earlier in the season: "All of his shenanigans [are] gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians airs next Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

Related Articles
Tamra Judge, Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC: Jenn Slams Tamra for 'Airing All My S--- Out' as Ryan's Loyalty Is Questioned Once Again
Kylie Jenner, Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Selfie from the Night of Her Public Reunion with Jordyn Woods
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Fast' Pete Davidson Romance, Admits She Didn't 'Deal and Heal' After Kanye West Split
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'Would Never Take Back' Her Struggles with Ex Kanye West — and Is Finally 'at Peace'
"Slow to Bleed Fair Son" -- Season 5, Episode 10 (Airs July 19) Pictured (L-R): Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, JD Pardo as EZ Reyes. CR: Prashant Gupta/FX
'Mayans M.C.' Series Finale: How the FX Thriller Ends
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Shannon Doherty
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth 'Wish' Shannen Doherty Would've 'Stayed' on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'
Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'Put on a Good Front' in Public but Would 'Constantly Bicker': Source
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Getting 'Super Serious' as They Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Idaho: Source
Kim Kardashian, Michael Rubin, Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Are 'Just Friends,' Says Michael Rubin — but Can See Where the 'Crazy Rumors' Came From
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have ‘Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day’ at Spa: ‘Soooo Worth It!’
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner
Jordyn Woods Reached Out to Kylie Jenner Before Reunion to 'Apologize for How Everything Went Down': Source
Charity, The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Says Goodbye to 1 Man Who Told Her He's Incapable of 'Getting There'
OLIVIA, HUGO, CHRIS, COLE, SHAYNE - CLAIM TO FAME
'Claim to Fame' Eliminated Star on That Shocking 'Betrayal' and Watching the Show with Their Famous Parent (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited! Billionaire enjoys dinner with her ex BFF four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ruined friendship and left the Kardashians fuming. The former best friends appeared in great spirits during their catch-up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to a sushi restaurant with Kylie in Los Angeles.
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
90 Day's Armando Is Out to Show He and Kenny Don't Belong in Mexico City: 'Have to Prove a Point'
90 Day's Armando Is Out to Show He and Kenny Don't Belong in Mexico City: 'Have to Prove a Point'
90 Day FiancÃ©, Holly and Wayne
90 Day's Holly Is 'Puking' and Miserable as Wayne Tries to Ratchet Up Their Romance