Kendall Jenner Wears a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini for a Lake Getaway with Friends

The model shared the sizzling snaps from her recent vacation to Crater Lake National Park

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on July 27, 2023 08:09PM EDT
Kendall Jenner bikini
Photo:

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is rocking an itsy bitsy bikini! 

The model and Kardashians star, 27, showed off her toned figure with a series of photos from her recent lakeside vacation at ​​Crater Lake National Park in Oregon with friends. 

Jenner posed for three snaps in a Heavy Manners string bikini top with a colorful striped pattern and matching cheeky bottoms. She also struck a pose in front of a Bode tote bag with “peanuts and beer” written on it, which she used to caption the vacation roundup

The stylish model also wore a baseball cap, electric blue nail polish, and simple gold jewelry.

Kendall Jenner bikini

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also shared several scenic shots from her vacation destination, including a candid photo of her and three friends laughing as a man cooks on a grill in the background. Some observant followers wondered if it was her reported boyfriend Bad Bunny behind the grill.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the pair were recently spotted getting cozy while enjoying a romantic vacation at Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, earlier this month.

The Calvin Klein model also showed off her off-duty style, posing in denim overalls and a white tank top. She also wore a blue bandana and comfy Birkenstock shoes as she sat next to a green coffee mug repping her 818 tequila brand

Kendall Jenner bikini

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The entrepreneur’s family and friends took to the comments to compliment the cute photos, with mom Kris Jenner leading the charge by adding three heart-eye emojis. Longtime-friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan Harry Hudson wrote, “just an all american kid,” and streaming brand Tubi added, “You Kenergy is amazing 🫶,” referencing the popular phrase from the Barbie movie and the star’s nickname of Ken. 

Jenner recently shared another series of sultry photos flaunting her physique while wearing a classic Calvin Klein denim outfit for her latest ad campaign with the fashion company. 

The star posted a preview of the latest campaign in a series of snapshots on Instagram Monday, tagging Calvin Klein and adding the hashtag, “mycalvins.”

Kendall Jenner Calvin Klein

Julia Kulik/Calvin Klein

In the pictures, she donned Calvin Klein’s blue original straight comfort stretch jeans and a matching classic trucker jeans jacket, which was left open, showing her toned abs and a hint of side boob. 

Jenner first began working with the fashion brand eight years ago when she starred in a 2015 Calvin Klein Jeans campaign. Since then, the Los Angeles native became a long time ambassador. Following the debut of her first global Calvin Klein Underwear ad, she has shot numerous ad campaigns with the company.

