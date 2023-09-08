Kendall Jenner Skips the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog

As New York Fashion Week kicked off, the supermodel chose to spend the time soaking up the sun

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 07:59PM EDT
Kendall Jenner Spends the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog
Kendall Jenner spent the first day of NYFW by the pool with a bottle of her 818 Tequila brand. Photo:

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

As New York Fashion Week kicked off in Manhattan, one familiar supermodel was absent. Kendall Jenner was busy soaking up the sun with her dog.

Sporting a navy blue bikini and carrying a bottle of her 818 Tequila brand and a tumbler from which to sip, the 27-year-old made her way to the edge of a pool with her Doberman pinscher Pyro leading the way. Jenner shared photos of her outing on Instagram without a caption.

"Shut up Kendall. We know…. You’re amazing and you have an amazing dog too," Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post.

While Jenner didn't disclose the location of this particular end-of-summer break, she was recently on a girls' trip to Mexico with her friends Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey to celebrate Skye's 28th birthday on Aug. 24.

Kendall Jenner Spends the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog
Kendall Jenner spent the start of NYFW in a bikini with her dog Pyro.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

During that Mexico break, Jenner served up a succession of sizzling bikini looks.

“Damn, you really are that girl,” Kardashian, 39, commented on those Mexico posts.

This is not the first time Jenner has been absent from Fashion Week. She skipped the event altogether in 2021, only to return the following year for Fashion Week 2022.

In September 2018, Jenner didn’t walk down any NYFW runways and only made a brief appearance at the Adidas Originals by Daniëlle Cathari presentation after she was named the newest ambassador for the brand.

Jenner also missed Paris Fashion Week in 2021. In February, she made a rare catwalk appearance during the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
Kendall Jenner walked the runway at the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' fashion show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Despite the occasional catwalk breaks Jenner has taken over the past few years, the reality star hasn't spent that time vacationing or resting on her fashion laurels.

In July, L’Oréal Paris named Jenner the new global ambassador who would lead the brand's beauty campaigns beginning in September.

“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words: 'I’m worth it.' Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment,” the supermodel said as part of L’Oréal Paris news release.

In August, Jenner was once again booked and busy as she was photographed for the Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign photo shoot, in which she modeled alongside BTS's Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenner has long been a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, making her debut with the luxury brand in 2015. She has since starred in multiple campaigns for the company — including the one shot alongside her four sisters, Kylie Jenner as well as Kourtney, Kim and Khloé. 

New York Fashion Week continues through Wednesday.

Related Articles
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith Nails Futuristic Style on Birthday Trip with Joshua Jackson
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her daughter Giovanna LaValle
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughter, 8, Is All Smiles as She Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk home in New York City on 9/7/23
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Coordinating Couples Outing in Cool Button-Downs Ahead of Anniversary
Sofia Richie (L) and Elliot Grainge attend a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Have a Stylish Date Night at David Yurman's New York Fashion Week Party
Charlize Theron NYFW New york fashion week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics
Protesters walk the runway at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library
Protestors Crash Coach Runway at New York Fashion Week: 'Coach Leather Kills'
Christina Aguilera stops by Tribeca in New York City.
Christina Aguilera Rocks Nude Illusion Feben Dress with Gold Boots During New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista seen arriving to Marc Jacob's book store Bookmarc in the West Village in New York City.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista Looks Chic in New York for her Book Signing at Marc Jacobs' Bookstore
Kim Kardashian, smash mouth
Kim Kardashian’s 'All that Glitters Is Gold' Bikini Earns Smash Mouth’s Approval: ‘Only Shooting Stars’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron Doesn't Believe in Fashion Regrets: 'I Was Feeling Myself' (Exclusive)
Pamela Anderson at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Pamela Anderson on Why She Feels 'Empowered' When Buying Her Own Jewelry: 'No Strings Attached!' (Exclusive)
PROJECT RUNWAY -- "The Sky's the Limit" Episode 2013 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bishme Cromartie, Laurence Basse, Brittany Allen
'Project Runway' Finalists Talk Their Fave Designs, What They'd Redo and What You Didn't See on TV (Exclusive)
Ava Phillippe Meadow Walker Rainey Qualley West Duchovny Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner
Ava Phillippe, Meadow Walker and More Next-Gen Stars Descend on Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Pamela Anderson attends as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Plans to Sell 'All' Her Old Clothes — Be on the Lookout for Her 'Baywatch' Suit (Exclusive)
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon Wore Nipple-Baring See-Through Mini Dress to Victoria's Secret World Tour Event