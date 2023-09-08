Kendall Jenner Skips the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog

As New York Fashion Week kicked off in Manhattan, one familiar supermodel was absent. Kendall Jenner was busy soaking up the sun with her dog.

Sporting a navy blue bikini and carrying a bottle of her 818 Tequila brand and a tumbler from which to sip, the 27-year-old made her way to the edge of a pool with her Doberman pinscher Pyro leading the way. Jenner shared photos of her outing on Instagram without a caption.

"Shut up Kendall. We know…. You’re amazing and you have an amazing dog too," Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post.

While Jenner didn't disclose the location of this particular end-of-summer break, she was recently on a girls' trip to Mexico with her friends Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey to celebrate Skye's 28th birthday on Aug. 24.

Kendall Jenner spent the start of NYFW in a bikini with her dog Pyro. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

During that Mexico break, Jenner served up a succession of sizzling bikini looks.

“Damn, you really are that girl,” Kardashian, 39, commented on those Mexico posts.

This is not the first time Jenner has been absent from Fashion Week. She skipped the event altogether in 2021, only to return the following year for Fashion Week 2022.

In September 2018, Jenner didn’t walk down any NYFW runways and only made a brief appearance at the Adidas Originals by Daniëlle Cathari presentation after she was named the newest ambassador for the brand.

Jenner also missed Paris Fashion Week in 2021. In February, she made a rare catwalk appearance during the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner walked the runway at the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' fashion show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Despite the occasional catwalk breaks Jenner has taken over the past few years, the reality star hasn't spent that time vacationing or resting on her fashion laurels.

In July, L’Oréal Paris named Jenner the new global ambassador who would lead the brand's beauty campaigns beginning in September.

“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words: 'I’m worth it.' Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment,” the supermodel said as part of L’Oréal Paris news release.

In August, Jenner was once again booked and busy as she was photographed for the Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign photo shoot, in which she modeled alongside BTS's Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie.

Jenner has long been a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, making her debut with the luxury brand in 2015. She has since starred in multiple campaigns for the company — including the one shot alongside her four sisters, Kylie Jenner as well as Kourtney, Kim and Khloé.

New York Fashion Week continues through Wednesday.

