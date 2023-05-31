Kendall Jenner (Almost) Dares to Bare in Skintight LBD with Strategically Placed Flowers

Kendall Jenner is a budding bombshell.

Though the 27-year-old supermodel has been busy sharing her cheeky bikini photos to Instagram, that doesn't mean she’s forgotten how to dress up and glam out — the sexy way.

In new photos shared Wednesday, the Kardashians star is seen in one of her most daring looks to date: a little black David Koma dress.

Dani Michelle/instagram

What makes this dress extra special, though — and what will make you do a double take — is the neckline. While you may think Jenner simply has flower pasties stuck to her breasts, they are actually delicately attached to a sheer chest panel that's attached to the bodice of the dress. Talk about an illusion neckline!

Styled by Dani Michelle, Jenner also posed in a skinny red scarf tied around her neck and sculptural Bottega Veneta wedge heels.

The Italian label has been a favorite for Jenner who recently stepped out in a $6,800 pair of denim-looking jeans and a top unexpectedly made out of leather, which made for a trippy take on the Canadian tuxedo.

Elsewhere, the 818 businesswoman is going 360 with her style.

Shortly after attending the 2023 Met Gala in a sequin tuxedo bodysuit that paid tribute to the designer of the hour, the late Karl Lagerfeld, (plus the no-pants trend), Jenner hit an afterparty in nothing but her undies and a leotard (yes, that’s right).

Her look consisted of a shorty-short one-piece covered in gray sequins created by Nensi Dojaka with pearl-beaded straps, inspired by Chanel’s spring/summer 1994 collection. Layered over the sparkly design was a high-waisted thong.

Jenner did not celebrate in style alone — she was also accompanied by Bad Bunny, the Grammy-winning rapper with whom she has been fueling romance rumors since February.

