Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in a Tiny Crop Top

The model, 27, sported a revealing two-piece in a clip posted on Instagram on Friday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 1, 2023 10:39AM EDT
Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin In Tiny Crop Top
Kendall Jenner. Photo:

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

Kendall Jenner is daring to bare - almost!

The model, 27, showed off some serious skin while wearing a revealing two-piece in a video shared on her Instagram Story on Friday. 

The short selfie clip showed Jenner standing in front of a tall mirror, while modeling a teeny-tiny sleeveless crop top — that showed a cheeky flash of underboob — and a pair of matching mid-rise briefs in powder blue.

Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin In Tiny Crop Top
Jenner wore a revealing two-piece in a new video.

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

At one point in the video Jenner — who has been spotted in Paris and New York in the past week — adjusted the top slightly, but appeared confident and relaxed in her revealing look.

The Kardashians star shared another mirror selfie in a second Instagram Story, posing in front of elevators of what appeared to be a hotel. Holding up her red cellphone to capture the shot, Jenner appeared to have switched style gears. This time she was covered up on top, but appeared to be sporting the same pantsless outfit she had been seen wearing while out and about in New York City last week.

The look consisted of a stylish oversized navy blue blazer, white button-down and a dark blue Yankees cap (though we're pretty sure she has shorts hiding under her button-down.)

Kendall Jenner in Instagram
Jenner sported another pantless look in another mirror selfie.

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

Earlier in the week, Jenner wore another breathtaking look while on Simon Porte Jacquemus' runway in Paris, France. During the show, she modeled a stunning white bubble mini dress, in a large billowing silhouette — which showed off her long legs —  teamed with white, square-toe ballet inspired heels.

In May, Jenner stunned in yet another pantsless look at the 2023 Met Gala as she wore a black sequined bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and shimmering sky-high platinum boots.  

The 2023 Met Gala marked Jenner’s eighth appearance at the exclusive affair since making her debut in 2014. Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," this year's theme honored the famed German fashion designer, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

