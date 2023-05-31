Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation

Kendall Jenner took her love of mesh to the beach.



The supermodel and reality star, 27, just posted a series of photos from an oceanside excursion combining her love of cheeky bikinis with her love of sheer ensembles.



Jenner, who wore a sheer dress post-Met Gala and another mesh piece on a date night with Bad Bunny, has added a navy mesh maxi dress to her ever-growing collection.



In the scenic photos, which see her posing with cool blue waters and bright white cliffs in the background, Jenner is sporting the form-fitting mesh dress with a matching dark blue bikini underneath.



As for accessories, she is carrying a tan wicker tote with black leather detailing and wearing thin black sunglasses, small gold earrings and a hair clip to keep the locks guarded against wind.



She showed off the 'fit from multiple angles, giving fans a cheeky pic from behind, multiple of her smiling and looking carefree from the front, and a flick of her with besties Simi and Haze Khadra, founders of Simihaze Beauty. One of the sisters wore a bright floral minidress, the other a flowy white mesh top and coordinating bottoms, while both donned matching sunglasses to Jenner.



Earlier this month, Jenner shared another round of bikini pics — which are a regular feature on the star's Instagram — from a beach getaway, wearing an itsy-bitsy string bikini.



In the carousel of photos, the Kardashians star struck several different poses on a beach while rocking a striped green and blue bikini.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The first pic showed a sun-kissed Jenner stretching her arms up high while holding a palm tree. In the next few photos, Jenner lay on the beach with sand strategically on her body. She also shared one pic flashing her sand-covered rear.



Earlier this year, the star wore a more formal iteration of the sheer dress in black with a Ludovic de Saint Sernin design.



The 818 Tequila founder's black midi dress featured an asymmetrical shoulder and a red floral choker detail, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik sandals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Alighieri hoops.



Jenner wore her long brown hair gathered on top of her head, with a center part and face-framing curtain bangs to enhance the bombshell look.



On Instagram, she shared a carousel of shots that showcased her glam style, with the emoji caption, "🐈‍⬛."