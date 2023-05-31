Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation

Jenner is living her best life

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 31, 2023 03:40 PM
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation
Photo:

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner took her love of mesh to the beach.

The supermodel and reality star, 27, just posted a series of photos from an oceanside excursion combining her love of cheeky bikinis with her love of sheer ensembles.

Jenner, who wore a sheer dress post-Met Gala and another mesh piece on a date night with Bad Bunny, has added a navy mesh maxi dress to her ever-growing collection.

In the scenic photos, which see her posing with cool blue waters and bright white cliffs in the background, Jenner is sporting the form-fitting mesh dress with a matching dark blue bikini underneath.

As for accessories, she is carrying a tan wicker tote with black leather detailing and wearing thin black sunglasses, small gold earrings and a hair clip to keep the locks guarded against wind.

She showed off the 'fit from multiple angles, giving fans a cheeky pic from behind, multiple of her smiling and looking carefree from the front, and a flick of her with besties Simi and Haze Khadra, founders of Simihaze Beauty. One of the sisters wore a bright floral minidress, the other a flowy white mesh top and coordinating bottoms, while both donned matching sunglasses to Jenner.

Earlier this month, Jenner shared another round of bikini pics — which are a regular feature on the star's Instagram — from a beach getaway, wearing an itsy-bitsy string bikini.

In the carousel of photos, the Kardashians star struck several different poses on a beach while rocking a striped green and blue bikini. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The first pic showed a sun-kissed Jenner stretching her arms up high while holding a palm tree. In the next few photos, Jenner lay on the beach with sand strategically on her body. She also shared one pic flashing her sand-covered rear.

Earlier this year, the star wore a more formal iteration of the sheer dress in black with a Ludovic de Saint Sernin design.

The 818 Tequila founder's black midi dress featured an asymmetrical shoulder and a red floral choker detail, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik sandals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Alighieri hoops.

Jenner wore her long brown hair gathered on top of her head, with a center part and face-framing curtain bangs to enhance the bombshell look.

On Instagram, she shared a carousel of shots that showcased her glam style, with the emoji caption, "🐈‍⬛."

Related Articles
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Tout
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere
Cher in Clueless and Amanda Seyfried - matching outfits
Amanda Seyfried Channels Cher from ‘Clueless’ in Yellow Plaid Short Suit While Out in New York City
Christie Brinkley attends Pet Life Unlimited Furever Young Senior Dog Adoption Event In NYC at Animal Haven on May 23, 2023 in New York City
Christie Brinkley Feels ‘Strong’ at 69: ‘The Number Doesn’t Match My Spirit’ (Exclusive)
Kylie Kenner Rocked Five High Fashion Looks in Paris
Kylie Jenner Takes Paris Over the Weekend in 6 Stunning Looks: See them All!
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Heidi Klum split
Heidi Klum Embraces the Sunshine Wearing Nothing but Cheeky Bikini Bottoms in Topless Photo
Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off short summer haircut: all ready for the holiday weekend
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Short Summer Haircut: 'All Ready for the Holiday Weekend'
January Jones haircut
January Jones Shows off Dramatic New Haircut — See the Look!
Andie MacDowell at Cannes
Andie MacDowell Commands Red Carpet — Rocking Gray Hair —During Cannes Film Festival Appearances
Billie Eilish Instagram
Billie Eilish Gives a Rare — Cheeky! — Sneak Peek of the Dragon Tattoo on Her Hip
Maye Musk attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Maye Musk on Aging as a Model: ‘I'm 75 and Doing Just Fine’ (Exclusive)
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Wouldâve Been Her 57th BirthdayÂ 
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Would’ve Been Her 57th Birthday: ‘Forever Missed’
Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own
Sharon Stone Is 'Ready for Summer' in Green Leopard Bikini
Sharon Stone Is ‘Ready for Summer’ as She Rocks Green Leopard-Print Bikini in Instagram Selfie