Kendall Jenner Strips Down for Sexy New Calvin Klein Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner is showing off her denim!

The Kardashians star, 27, flaunted her toned physique in a series of sultry poses while wearing a classic Calvin Klein denim outfit for her latest ad campaign with the fashion company.

The star posted a preview of the latest campaign in a series of snapshots on Instagram this week, tagging Calvin Klein and adding the hashtag “mycalvins.”

In the shots, she donned Calvin Klein’s blue original straight comfort stretch jeans and a matching classic trucker jeans jacket, which was left open showing her abs and a hint of sideboob.

Julia Kulik/Calvin Klein

Jenner posed in several snaps standing up tall interchanging her hands from buttoning up her jeans to relaxing her hands in her jeans pockets. She also threw some fun over-the-shoulder shots, baring her shoulders as she lowered the jacket over her arms.

Fellow former Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk commented on the photos with a fire emoji, while the official Spotify account wrote, “the 2000s vibes are incredible.”

Kendall Jenner poses on a bed in Calvin Klein's modern cotton unlined triangle bralette and modern cotton thong. Julia Kulik/Calvin Klein

Jenner also modeled the fashion house’s iconic underwear set, sporting a modern cotton unlined triangle bralette and modern cotton thong featuring the Calvin Klein moniker, while posing in a bed. In one shot, she even threw on the Calvin Klein archive logo tee on top of the underwear.

She first began working with Calvin Klein in 2015 when she starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign and since then has been a long time brand ambassador for the brand. Following the debut of her first global Calvin Klein Underwear ad, she has shot numerous ad campaigns for the fashion brand.

Kendall Jenner poses in Calvin Klein's archive logo tee. Julia Kulik/Calvin Klein

Jenner even stripped down for a Spring 2023 campaign for the brand alongside FKA Twigs, Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The TV personality could be seen sitting cross legged in just a pair of underwear and white socks while hugging herself and rocking a denim jacket in another photo, while also sitting down, to promote the brand’s new underwear fits.

Jenner shared the campaign in a joint Instagram post with Calvin Klein on Wednesday with "Calvins or nothing. A sensual muse." written alongside photos.