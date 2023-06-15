Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew a Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi

Kendall Jenner is a proud big sister and a proud aunt as she comments on Kylie Jenner's growth since embarking on motherhood

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 10:33AM EDT
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage; Instagram/kyliejenner

Kendall Jenner has seen some big changes in sister Kylie Jenner.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the model, 27, talks about enjoying increased quality time with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, as they visit her horses and go riding.

"I wish Stormi was here to see this pumpkin field," Kylie comments after the sisters pass a patch on horseback.

"In the most positive ways, a lot changed when she had Stormi, just because obviously she had a bigger purpose in life at that point," Kendall says in a confessional scene.

kendall-kylie-jenner
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

"I think she grew a lot, I think our relationship grew a lot," the proud older sister notes.

That said, the older of the Jenner sisters isn't in a rush to start a family of her own, as she discussed with mom Kris Jenner, 67, during an episode from season 2 of the reality show.

In the scene, the momager spoke to Kendall about the possibility of having a child, telling the model, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."

Stormi With Kris, Kendall & Kylie At MJ's BdayCredit: Instagram

Kendall — who is the only sister out of her siblings not to have a child of her own — immediately choked on her water at her mom's suggestion, telling Kris that she was making her "uncomfortable."

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom, as Kris quipped, "Are you sure it's your life?"

"I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," Kendall explained in a confessional. "I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now."

