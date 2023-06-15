Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew a Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi

Kendall Jenner has seen some big changes in sister Kylie Jenner.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the model, 27, talks about enjoying increased quality time with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, as they visit her horses and go riding.

"I wish Stormi was here to see this pumpkin field," Kylie comments after the sisters pass a patch on horseback.

"In the most positive ways, a lot changed when she had Stormi, just because obviously she had a bigger purpose in life at that point," Kendall says in a confessional scene.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

"I think she grew a lot, I think our relationship grew a lot," the proud older sister notes.

That said, the older of the Jenner sisters isn't in a rush to start a family of her own, as she discussed with mom Kris Jenner, 67, during an episode from season 2 of the reality show.

In the scene, the momager spoke to Kendall about the possibility of having a child, telling the model, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."

Kendall — who is the only sister out of her siblings not to have a child of her own — immediately choked on her water at her mom's suggestion, telling Kris that she was making her "uncomfortable."

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom, as Kris quipped, "Are you sure it's your life?"

"I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," Kendall explained in a confessional. "I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now."

