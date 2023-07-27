Kendall Jenner on the Extremely Specific Way Her Mom Kris Has Been 'Manifesting an Engagement' for Her in 2023

Kris Jenner has big plans for Kendall Jenner!

On Thursday’s season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the 27-year-old model gushed over a special custom dollhouse she received from the 67-year-old momager as part of the family’s Christmas festivities.

In a confessional interview, Kendall revealed that the dollhouses were tailored to each sister’s personal interests and hers included riding clothes, little boots and a helmet to represent her passion for horses.

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. Lionel Hahn/Getty; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

She also shared that her gift also included a not-so-subtle message from Kris.

“She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it was manifesting an engagement for me,” she said, before joking, “So if that tells you anything about where my mom wants me to be in life.”

Kendall has most recently been linked to Bad Bunny after the two were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant after what seemed to be a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Though the couple haven’t confirmed their relationship on social media, they’ve been spotted in public multiple times and were seen attending Coachella together in April where Bad Bunny was headlining.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Gotham/GC Images

Back in May, a source revealed that the couple's romance was continuing to progress and they were “getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

Though the insider noted their relationship "was a slow start," the duo "spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," they continued.

Back in April 2022, the reality star shared that her mother has "100 percent” putting the most pressure on her becoming a parent out of all of her family members.

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!' " the 818 Tequila founder said in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop.

"Just your friendly reminder!" Kris quipped while younger sister Kylie Jenner added that she’d also love to see her become a mom.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The first three seasons of The Kardashians can be streamed in full on Hulu.