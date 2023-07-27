Kendall Jenner on the Extremely Specific Way Her Mom Kris Has Been 'Manifesting an Engagement' for Her in 2023

The supermodel has most recently been linked to Bad Bunny since early 2023

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner. Photo:

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Kris Jenner has big plans for Kendall Jenner!

On Thursday’s season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the 27-year-old model gushed over a special custom dollhouse she received from the 67-year-old momager as part of the family’s Christmas festivities. 

In a confessional interview, Kendall revealed that the dollhouses were tailored to each sister’s personal interests and hers included riding clothes, little boots and a helmet to represent her passion for horses

Kendall Jenner Kris Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. Lionel Hahn/Getty; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

She also shared that her gift also included a not-so-subtle message from Kris. 

“She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it was manifesting an engagement for me,” she said, before joking, “So if that tells you anything about where my mom wants me to be in life.”

Kendall has most recently been linked to Bad Bunny after the two were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant after what seemed to be a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber

Though the couple haven’t confirmed their relationship on social media, they’ve been spotted in public multiple times and were seen attending Coachella together in April where Bad Bunny was headlining.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Gotham/GC Images

Back in May, a source revealed that the couple's romance was continuing to progress and they were “getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

Though the insider noted their relationship "was a slow start," the duo "spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," they continued.

Back in April 2022, the reality star shared that her mother has "100 percent” putting the most pressure on her becoming a parent out of all of her family members. 

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!' " the 818 Tequila founder said in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop

"Just your friendly reminder!" Kris quipped while younger sister Kylie Jenner added that she’d also love to see her become a mom.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The first three seasons of The Kardashians can be streamed in full on Hulu.

Related Articles
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh
NeNe Leakes Confirms She and Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Are 'Taking a Break': 'It's Not Working at the Moment'
Kendall and Kylie
Kylie Jenner Says Paparazzi 'Violated' Her as Teen as Kendall Recalls Being Harassed and Called a 'Whore'
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-sq
Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Snap with Sister Kourtney: âCheeeeeeeseâ
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Sister Kourtney: ‘Cheeeeeeese’
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Ever Do' as 2 Hometowns Loom
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
kim kardashian dog sushi
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Dog Sushi Wearing a Fluffy Pink Sweater
Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Both Spotted at Bad Bunny's Gekko Restaurant After Inter Miami Game
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40