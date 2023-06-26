Kendall Jenner Radiates Style During Casual Stroll Through the Streets of Paris

The 818 Tequila founder traveled to Paris to walk the runway in Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fall 2023 fashion show

Published on June 26, 2023
Kendall Jenner is making the streets of Paris her runway.

The model was spotted taking a stroll through the fashion capital dressed in a gray A-line cutout dress paired with black loafers, an oversized dark maroon clutch bag, and a classic pair of black shades.

Jenner, 27, wore the ensemble with her hair slicked back in a tight bun, a pair of sparking stud earrings, and a subtle pink lip.

The 818 Tequila founder traveled to Paris to walk the runway in Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fall 2023 fashion show. The fashion exhibition introduced the French fashion designer's new "Le Chouchou" collection and also featured an appearance from Gigi Hadid.

Before hitting the runway, the longtime friends were spotted at the Siena Restaurant alongside Travis Scott. Jenner chose a shimmering, halter yellow dress for the outing, while Scott, 32, opted for a multi-colored Louis Vuitton outfit.

Hadid, 28, and The Kardashians star were seen leaving the French eatery around midnight, while the rapper ended the evening with friends and left around 1:30 am.

Speaking about their friendship with E! News in 2015, Hadid expressed that they have maintained a tight bond in the modeling industry because of their understanding of what each other is going through.

"I think Kendall and I have a really good friendship in the sense that we have different career paths but we're both kind of on equal points in our careers where we really understand each other," she said.

The mom of one added, "She's really good about negative stuff … I think that she's grown up in the spotlight, so she knows how to handle it."

Earlier in June, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was also spotted enjoying a night out on the town with Lori Harvey and Hailey Baldwin Bieber at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. For the outing, Jenner wore a sheer brown off-the-shoulder fitted top tucked under a high-waisted brown belted leather pencil skirt with tall brown boots.

