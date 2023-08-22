Lifestyle Style Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Gorgeous New Stella McCartney Campaign (Exclusive) The lifelong equestrian poses among — and on top of — French ponies for the luxury brand's Winter 2023 campaign By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider. People Editorial Guidelines and Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 05:33PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Harley Weir Kendall Jenner is in horse girl heaven. The 27-year-old model and lifelong equestrian merged her career and love of horses for Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign — her first-ever collaboration with the brand. The stunning campaign was lensed by London-born photographer Harley Weir in Camargue Salt Flats, a region in Southern France known for its white horses. Jenner channeled her inner horse girl for the shoot, posing among — and on top of — the famed Camargue ponies. Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares It All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event — See the Look! Harley Weir A horse rears beside the model in one photo as she does an elegant backbend wearing two pieces from the campaign — the Braided Rope Cut-Out V-Neck Bodysuit and Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, both in black. In another, the 818 Tequila founder stands out in an entirely red ensemble, wearing the brand’s Moulded Waist Double-Breasted Blazer and Split Front A-Line Skirt as several of the stark-white steeds gallop in circles around her. In a PEOPLE-exclusive campaign image, Jenner smiles in an all-denim look — the Twill Panelled Denim Jacket and Denim Maxi Skirt — as one of the Camargue ponies attempts to lick her black purse. Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway Harley Weir First presented during Paris Fashion Week at historic riding school Manège de l’École Militaire, the “Horse Power”-themed collection tells a story of “the transformational connections between humans and horses,” per a release from the luxury brand. Founder and designer Stella McCartney said that she selected Jenner for the campaign because she “knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do,” per the release. “Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch,” she continued. “You can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her.” Kendall Jenner Says Her ‘No Shirt’ Look in Calvin Klein’s New Ad Embodies Her Own Style (Exclusive) McCartney added that this “connection” between Jenner and the four-legged stars of the campaign are what brings it to life, “both through the fashion and the vision.” The French steeds were provided by Jean-Francois Pignon, who not only rescued but also raised and trained them to follow directions without any physical contact. Harley Weir From rein-esque rope details to horse-blanket-inspired quilting, the ready-to-wear collection incorporated several elements that act as a subtle nod to the collection’s “equestrian essence.” Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook and More of Hollywood's Hottest Stars Front Calvin Klein's New Campaign “Horse Power” is also the luxury brand’s most environmentally conscious winter collection to date. It is “crafted from 92% conscious materials” and while it boasts lots of animal-print pieces, it does not feature any animal leather, feathers or fur — like every collection from the brand since its 2001 launch. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Fans of horse-girl fashion, rejoice! Ready-to-wear pieces from the Winter 2023 collection are available to purchase in stores and online now. And, according to the brand, it will continue to explore “healing bonds between humans and horses” in the second phase of the collection this fall.