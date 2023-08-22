Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Gorgeous New Stella McCartney Campaign (Exclusive)

Kendall Jenner is in horse girl heaven.

The 27-year-old model and lifelong equestrian merged her career and love of horses for Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign — her first-ever collaboration with the brand.

The stunning campaign was lensed by London-born photographer Harley Weir in Camargue Salt Flats, a region in Southern France known for its white horses.

Jenner channeled her inner horse girl for the shoot, posing among — and on top of — the famed Camargue ponies.

Harley Weir

A horse rears beside the model in one photo as she does an elegant backbend wearing two pieces from the campaign — the Braided Rope Cut-Out V-Neck Bodysuit and Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, both in black.

In another, the 818 Tequila founder stands out in an entirely red ensemble, wearing the brand’s Moulded Waist Double-Breasted Blazer and Split Front A-Line Skirt as several of the stark-white steeds gallop in circles around her.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive campaign image, Jenner smiles in an all-denim look — the Twill Panelled Denim Jacket and Denim Maxi Skirt — as one of the Camargue ponies attempts to lick her black purse.

Harley Weir

First presented during Paris Fashion Week at historic riding school Manège de l’École Militaire, the “Horse Power”-themed collection tells a story of “the transformational connections between humans and horses,” per a release from the luxury brand.

Founder and designer Stella McCartney said that she selected Jenner for the campaign because she “knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do,” per the release.

“Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch,” she continued. “You can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her.”

McCartney added that this “connection” between Jenner and the four-legged stars of the campaign are what brings it to life, “both through the fashion and the vision.”

The French steeds were provided by Jean-Francois Pignon, who not only rescued but also raised and trained them to follow directions without any physical contact.

Harley Weir

From rein-esque rope details to horse-blanket-inspired quilting, the ready-to-wear collection incorporated several elements that act as a subtle nod to the collection’s “equestrian essence.”

“Horse Power” is also the luxury brand’s most environmentally conscious winter collection to date.

It is “crafted from 92% conscious materials” and while it boasts lots of animal-print pieces, it does not feature any animal leather, feathers or fur — like every collection from the brand since its 2001 launch.

Fans of horse-girl fashion, rejoice! Ready-to-wear pieces from the Winter 2023 collection are available to purchase in stores and online now.

And, according to the brand, it will continue to explore “healing bonds between humans and horses” in the second phase of the collection this fall.

