Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Gorgeous New Stella McCartney Campaign (Exclusive)

The lifelong equestrian poses among — and on top of — French ponies for the luxury brand's Winter 2023 campaign

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 05:33PM EDT
Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Gorgeous New Stella McCartney Campaign
Photo:

Harley Weir

Kendall Jenner is in horse girl heaven.

The 27-year-old model and lifelong equestrian merged her career and love of horses for Stella McCartney’s Winter 2023 campaign — her first-ever collaboration with the brand.

The stunning campaign was lensed by London-born photographer Harley Weir in Camargue Salt Flats, a region in Southern France known for its white horses.

Jenner channeled her inner horse girl for the shoot, posing among — and on top of — the famed Camargue ponies.

Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Gorgeous New Stella McCartney Campaign

Harley Weir

A horse rears beside the model in one photo as she does an elegant backbend wearing two pieces from the campaign — the Braided Rope Cut-Out V-Neck Bodysuit and Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, both in black.

In another, the 818 Tequila founder stands out in an entirely red ensemble, wearing the brand’s Moulded Waist Double-Breasted Blazer and Split Front A-Line Skirt as several of the stark-white steeds gallop in circles around her.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive campaign image, Jenner smiles in an all-denim look — the Twill Panelled Denim Jacket and Denim Maxi Skirt — as one of the Camargue ponies attempts to lick her black purse.

Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Gorgeous New Stella McCartney Campaign

Harley Weir

First presented during Paris Fashion Week at historic riding school Manège de l’École Militaire, the “Horse Power”-themed collection tells a story of “the transformational connections between humans and horses,” per a release from the luxury brand.

 Founder and designer Stella McCartney said that she selected Jenner for the campaign because she “knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do,” per the release.

“Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch,” she continued. “You can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her.”

McCartney added that this “connection” between Jenner and the four-legged stars of the campaign are what brings it to life, “both through the fashion and the vision.”

The French steeds were provided by Jean-Francois Pignon, who not only rescued but also raised and trained them to follow directions without any physical contact.

Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Gorgeous New Stella McCartney Campaign

Harley Weir

From rein-esque rope details to horse-blanket-inspired quilting, the ready-to-wear collection incorporated several elements that act as a subtle nod to the collection’s “equestrian essence.”

“Horse Power” is also the luxury brand’s most environmentally conscious winter collection to date.

It is “crafted from 92% conscious materials” and while it boasts lots of animal-print pieces, it does not feature any animal leather, feathers or fur — like every collection from the brand since its 2001 launch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans of horse-girl fashion, rejoice! Ready-to-wear pieces from the Winter 2023 collection are available to purchase in stores and online now.

And, according to the brand, it will continue to explore “healing bonds between humans and horses” in the second phase of the collection this fall.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney take a stroll arm in arm around Central Park in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Coordinate Matching Outfits for Stroll Through N.Y.C.
Glossier x WNBA Campaign
See WNBA Players Get Their Glow On in Glossier's Campaign for Its First Foundation (Exclusive)
Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls
Kylie Jenner Introduces New Bratz Dolls in Her Likeness: 'The Girls Are Hereeee'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
3d Pets Invincible dogs Credit: Leeor Wild
Unstoppable Pups with Prostheses Are the Adorable Superstars of the New Apple Campaign
Kris Khloe Kylie Make Pasta
Kylie Jenner Makes Homemade Pasta with Mom Kris and Sister Khloé Kardashian
Bella Hadid Spends Time Horse Riding After Sharing Health Update
Bella Hadid Spends Time Horseback Riding After Sharing Health Update: 'I Love These Animals'
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Have 'Date Night' at Giorgio Baldi
Hailey Bieber Spends 'Date Night' with Kendall Jenner at Celebrity Favorite Restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale Reveals New Tattoo of Late Cat, Clive: ‘This Has Really Helped’
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares It All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event — See the Look!
Kendall Jenner enjoys 818 Tequila cocktails at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Aug. 17
Kendall Jenner Enjoys Her 818 Tequila in L.A., Plus James Corden in London, Jon Batiste, Idris Elba and More
Cariuma sale tout
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours
Romantic couple Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler pack on the pda as they cross the road after lunching together in their matching paint splattered pant
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Enjoy a Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles
Blake Lively attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Blake Lively Stuns in Red-Hot Bikini for 'Real Crowd Pleaser' Betty Buzz Campaign
Zac Efron Camp Kodak
Zac Efron Teams up With Kodiak Cakes to Help Save the Grizzly Bears
Tom Brady Poses with Excited Daughter Vivan and Friend as They Meet Blackpink
Tom Brady Poses with Daughter Vivian in Backstage Photo with Blackpink: 'New Gig in Retirement'