Kendall Jenner Plays Coy After Being Asked 'How's the Pregnancy Going?'

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?

In a trailer for episode 4 of season 3 of The Kardashians, the supermodel, 27, is asked how her pregnancy is going by one of the producers during a confessional. Instead of answering the question, Jenner plays coy, leaving viewers hanging until next week's episode.

During season 2 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 67, spoke to daughter Kendall about the possibility of having a child, telling the model, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kendall — who is the only sister out of her siblings to not have a child of her own — immediately choked on her water at her mom's suggestion, telling Kris that she was making her "uncomfortable."

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom, as Kris quipped, "Are you sure it's your life?"

"I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," Kendall explained in a confessional. "I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now."

Kris went on to remind Kendall that her "[egg] count goes down a little bit" with "every year that goes by." To get a second opinion, Kris called up gynecologist Dr. A, who had been helping Kourtney Kardashian on her fertility journey.

"For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they're not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing," Dr. A said over the phone. "It would be a good time to freeze eggs ... The younger you are, the better the quality."

"I think it's unanimous. We're gonna have a baby," Kris teased after the phone call.