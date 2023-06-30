Kendall Jenner Sticks to Her No-Pants Trend in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Shirt

No pants, no problem!

Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City this week without a pair of trousers as part of her look — her second time doing so after she already went pantless on Simon Porte Jacquemus' runway in Paris just days before.

Jenner's second pantsless outing came as she wore an oversized navy blue blazer, a white button-down, black loafers, a black tote bag and a dark blue Yankees cap to tie it all in. (Though we're pretty sure she has shorts hiding under her button-down.)

With a pair of silver earrings and sunglasses to finish off the ensemble, Jenner looked ready for a fun night out.

Her latest spotting follows the Monday runway walk for the French fashion designer in Versailles, which she did alongside Gigi Hadid.

The front row of the event included the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Claire Foy and Emily Ratajkowski, as Jenner and Hadid showed off a few of the pieces from the new "Le Chouchou" collection.

Kendall Jenner rocks a pantless look in New York City. TatianaK / BACKGRID

For her look, Jenner wore an eye-catching white bubble ensemble — including a very-short dress, which featured a strapless neckline and a large billowing silhouette to show off her long legs.

Similar to Hadid, she also rocked a pair of white, square toe ballet-inspired heels. With a choker featuring a large gemstone and pearls, as well as some drop earrings, Jenner kept her hair parted in the middle and pulled back.

Hadid rocked a cream lingerie set on the runway, along with an intricate lace cream coverup full of ties on the front of the ensemble. She also wore matching knee-high lace stockings.

Jenner recently made headlines when she revealed in an interview that she isn’t one to grab the spotlight, sharing in the WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue that she prefers a little less attention than her family members.

As she explained, the model is worried about people thinking she is a “pick me" — essentially someone who will do anything for attention.

"From the time she was a little girl, she has seemed really definite in who she is and how she wants to do it," Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, told WSJ. Magazine.

The reality TV star previously debuted her "no-pants" trend in 2022, but kept it going at May’s Met Gala when she wore a sequined bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half. The look was completed with a crystal-embellished collar and sky-high platinum boots.

Jenner even said she even avoided taking photos with her sisters at the Met because the Marc Jacobs platform boots she had on brought her height from 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-7.