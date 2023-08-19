Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares It All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event — See the Look!

The model attended a party for her Tequila brand 818 in Los Angeles on Friday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner. Photo:

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner is a sheer delight in her latest look!

The Kardashians star, 27, wore a see-through dress as she attended a party for her 818 Tequila brand in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Jenner was pictured at the event, which was held at the restaurant Delilah, wearing a sheer, fitted nude pink one-shoulder dress, layered with green mesh, which revealed her nude lace bra and panties underneath. 

The 818 founder accessorized her racy outfit with a pair of slingback pumps in nude mesh, and carried a small purse with bright green lining and a beaded shoulder strap. 

Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event
Jenner wore a sheer one-shoulder dress at a 818 Tequila party in L.A.

BACKGRID

Jenner showed off her make-up, which consisted of heavy pink blush and a glossy nude lip, in videos she posted on her Instagram Story Friday, as she sat in a car heading to the event. 

In another snapshot shared by the model, she was seen in a variation of poses as she held onto a beverage-filled glass in black-and-white Polaroids taken at the party.

Jenner’s latest appearance comes after she spoke to PEOPLE this week about being featured in the Fall 2023 campaign for Calvin Klein, alongside BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie.

Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event
The model showed off her look in the car in a video on her Instagram Story.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The model said she was in her element on the set of the photo shoot for the brand's new seasonal collection, as the pieces she wore had minimalistic style elements she enjoys wearing in her day-to-day life.

“I love adding a feminine touch to masculine pieces,” the supermodel told PEOPLE exclusively. “Calvin Klein delivered precisely that in this campaign,” she added of the campaign, which was shot by photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The campaign adopted the theme of pleasure and play, as the stars are seen modeling denim and tailored separates in racy poses. In one black-and-white shot, Jenner wore an oversized blazer open, revealing her midriff, with matching wide-leg pants as her hair was swept to the side. 

In other images, she sported a black pantsuit and lace bra, alongside a white trench coat. 

The Fall 2023 campaign comes as ambassador Jenner has shared photos of her modeling various Calvin Klein items in recent weeks, including a double denim outfit from the brand in an ad campaign on Instagram.

Related Articles
top beauty moments of the week
The Best Beauty Moments of the Week
Leni Klum shows off her incredible physique aboard Flavio Briatore's yacht in South of France. Leni is the 19-year-old model and daughter of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Flaunts Her Model Curves in a String Bikini on Yacht Vacation
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers: ‘Thank You All for Hanging Out’
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons
Kourtney Kardashian instagram throwback blond hair 08 17 23
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Minidress
Khloe Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
Khloé Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
ounder Jeff Bezos, his fiance Lauren Sanchez, and pop singer Katy Perry were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk along the famous Stradun street.
Lauren Sánchez Wore a $15.2K Diamond and Gold Necklace While Out in Croatia with Jeff Bezos
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
See All of Jessica Alba’s Stylish — and Colorful! — Looks from Her ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson's Aritzia Campaign and Other Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Miami-Dade Arena on March 01, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
NBA Star James Harden Does a Cartwheel After Selling Thousands of Wine Bottles Within Seconds During Livestream
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast 08 16 23
Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff in Cropped Shirt and Slinky Black Skirt
Hailey Bieber hair before and after
Hailey Bieber Debuts Darker 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' Hair Color Just in Time for Fall
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are Experts at Monochromatic Date-Night Dressing — See Their Looks
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway