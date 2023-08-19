Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares It All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event — See the Look!

Kendall Jenner is a sheer delight in her latest look!

The Kardashians star, 27, wore a see-through dress as she attended a party for her 818 Tequila brand in Los Angeles on Friday.

Jenner was pictured at the event, which was held at the restaurant Delilah, wearing a sheer, fitted nude pink one-shoulder dress, layered with green mesh, which revealed her nude lace bra and panties underneath.

The 818 founder accessorized her racy outfit with a pair of slingback pumps in nude mesh, and carried a small purse with bright green lining and a beaded shoulder strap.

Jenner wore a sheer one-shoulder dress at a 818 Tequila party in L.A. BACKGRID

Jenner showed off her make-up, which consisted of heavy pink blush and a glossy nude lip, in videos she posted on her Instagram Story Friday, as she sat in a car heading to the event.

In another snapshot shared by the model, she was seen in a variation of poses as she held onto a beverage-filled glass in black-and-white Polaroids taken at the party.

Jenner’s latest appearance comes after she spoke to PEOPLE this week about being featured in the Fall 2023 campaign for Calvin Klein, alongside BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie.

The model showed off her look in the car in a video on her Instagram Story. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The model said she was in her element on the set of the photo shoot for the brand's new seasonal collection, as the pieces she wore had minimalistic style elements she enjoys wearing in her day-to-day life.

“I love adding a feminine touch to masculine pieces,” the supermodel told PEOPLE exclusively. “Calvin Klein delivered precisely that in this campaign,” she added of the campaign, which was shot by photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh.

The campaign adopted the theme of pleasure and play, as the stars are seen modeling denim and tailored separates in racy poses. In one black-and-white shot, Jenner wore an oversized blazer open, revealing her midriff, with matching wide-leg pants as her hair was swept to the side.

In other images, she sported a black pantsuit and lace bra, alongside a white trench coat.

The Fall 2023 campaign comes as ambassador Jenner has shared photos of her modeling various Calvin Klein items in recent weeks, including a double denim outfit from the brand in an ad campaign on Instagram.

