Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis During Girl's Vacation in Mexico with Hailey Bieber

The reality star and friends Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye are celebrating Skye's 28th birthday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 08:18PM EDT
Kendall Jenner shares two bikini selfies to her Instagram
Kendall Jenner poses in two fashionable bikinis while on vacation in Mexico. Photo:

 Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner might be on vacation, but that doesn’t mean she’s off the job.

Jenner, 27, served up two sizzling bikini looks in new social media posts, proving she’s the perfect embodiment of the “off-duty model” look.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, the reality star showed off her impressive physique in a cute patterned two-piece swimsuit. The triangle bikini top tied at the front and coordinated with the bottoms. The suit featured a white base color with a yellow and brown pattern. 

In a feed post shared just one hour later, the model rocked another even tinier two-piece swimsuit as she posed in front of a full-length mirror in a bedroom. In the selfie, she wore a yellow and brown patterned set with a basic triangle top and a ruched pair of bottoms. 

Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis Before Heading Out With Hailey Bieber During Vacation Together
Kendall Jenner shows off her bikini look on Instagram.

 Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“Damn, you really are that girl,” her sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post.

After a long day of proving her status as one of the world’s highest-paid models, Jenner shared a more laidback selfie with BFF Hailey Bieber. The two rocked effortlessly elegant looks, with Bieber, 26, in a short mustard-colored tank dress and The Kardashians star in a sheer black dress.

Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis Before Heading Out With Hailey Bieber During Vacation Together
Kendall Jenner shows off a second bikini look in a mirror selfie.

 Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The two models are enjoying a girl's trip to Mexico to celebrate their friend Justine Skye's 28th birthday. Lori Harvey also came along for the fun, as the group has spent the last few days partying on a luxury yacht.

The women have all been posting fashionable — and hilarious — behind-the-scenes content from the trip, including a TikTok from Jenner that recreated a memorable interaction between her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.

In the clip, each of the women mouth the words to an audio clip from an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, while they pass around a bottle of Jenner’s 818 Tequila’s Eight Reserve.

“Drink?” Diskick, 40, asked in the audio, to which the momager, 67, replied, “You know, I’m a little … I would love…”

Disick interjected: “I don’t need a whole life story. Just yes or no."

“Yes, a little baby one. Thank you. I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous,” the mother of six replied, leading Disick to respond with, “That’s a lot!”

In the hilarious video, each of the ladies rocked stunning looks, with Bieber in a blue bikini set and shades, Harvey in a daring orange bikini top, Skye in a chic blue-and-white gingham suit, and Jenner wearing a light cover-up over her own two-piece swimsuit.

In another post from the trip, Skye poked fun at the fashionable group's many outfit changes. "How many bikinis can you wear in 48 hrs you ask?" she captioned an Instagram post that included five photos — including one group shot — where she sported four different swimsuits.

Harvey, 26, meanwhile, shared her own posts featuring her wearing a swimsuit from her own collection, Yevrah Swim. "Having the time of my life ✨,” she wrote.

