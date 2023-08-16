Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway

Kendall Jenner is making a statement.

The model, 27, exuded confidence in a pair of gold and silver sequined Miu Miu briefs for the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Icons Issue. If the sparkly underwear looks familiar, it's because Emma Corrin stomped down the runway during Paris Fashion Week wearing a similar golden pair of their own earlier this year.

The beaded and sequin-covered briefs, which were part of the house's Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, have an all-over metallic hue from the various gold and silver baubles, making each pair appear a little bit different.

While Corrin wore the metallic undies with a tan knit turtleneck sweater on the catwalk, Jenner's were paired with black tights by the Italian luxury brand and a gray knit top. Jenner's look was accessorized with a gold Panthère de Cartier watch and necklace that dazzled as she wore her hair slicked back.

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's BAZAAR 2023 Icons issue

Speaking about how she's developed confidence, the Kardashians star told the outlet she's come into her own by having "so many strong women" around her that have helped shape her "sense of worth." Jenner also shared that she's continued to evolve as she grows older by seeking therapy.

"I feel really balanced right now," she shared. "I started my therapy journey a year and a half ago. I meet with my therapist once a week, so every week, I'm learning something new. I'm constantly evolving and just excited to do that."

Her mother, Kris Jenner, praised her personal development journey by sharing with the outlet that Kendall has "always been very definite about who she was."

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's BAZAAR 2023 Icons issue

“Her superpower is knowing when it’s too much or when it’s not enough," she said. "She’s a lot smarter at that than I am, and she kind of taught me a thing or two about it.”

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's BAZAAR 2023 Icons issue

Although the model has become a well-recognized figure in the modeling industry, she shared that she enjoys keeping to herself, recalling childhood memories of "hiding out in my room and doing my own thing or riding my horses.” As she continues to grow older, she shared that her affection for people and empathy "has only grown."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My favorite part of getting older is the wisdom and knowledge," she explained.