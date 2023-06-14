Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica

The stylish trio dined together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 14, 2023 08:47AM EDT
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber at Giorgio Baldi. Photo:

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are stepping out for ladies' night!

The stylish trio donned their sleekest outfits as they headed out for dinner at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

Jenner, 27, rocked a racy look for the get-together in a sheer brown off-the-shoulder fitted top, tucked under a high-waisted brown belted leather pencil skirt, with tall brown heeled boots.

The model and reality star sported dark nail polish and had a large brown scale-leather clutch tucked under her arm to complete her monochrome 'fit as her hair looked effortlessly cool, swept loosely to the side.

Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Enjoy Night Out Together in Santa Monica
Hailey Baldwin Bieber (L) and Lori Harvey.

 The Hollywood Curtain/BACKGRID (2)

Bieber, 26, showed off her pins in a khaki-green ruched mini dress with draping to one side, which she teamed with a pair of black Ferragamo strappy heels and her favorite YSL black handbag with gold hardware.

The model and Rhode founder brought some edge to her evening look in her signature staple of an oversized black leather jacket, accessorizing her outfit with gold hoop earrings and a couple of chain necklaces.

Harvey, 26, revealed her famously toned midriff in a glamorous black strapless fitted gown with cut-outs across the middle, and had her hair styled in a slick high bun, with gold hoop earrings.

The model and SKN by LH founder also wore a pair of towering black open-toe heeled sandals, matching with a stack of chunky black bracelets and sporting a deep-nude glossy lip that complemented her glowing skin.

Lori Harvey birthday
Lori Harvey's birthday party. Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey has continued to develop a close friendship with Jenner and Bieber, after inviting them to her birthday party back in January — where she also celebrated with boyfriend Damson Idris.

The trio’s night out comes after Bieber recently shut down rumors that she and Jenner are feuding.

Last month, per The Sun, fans began to suspect a rift between the model friends, who appeared to have enjoyed separate vacations in the South of France with their pals (except with one another).

Bieber put those social-media murmurings to bed by sharing a cute selfie of her and Jenner chilling by the pool to her Instagram Story.

The photo, which showed them smiling with puppy filters on their faces, was captioned with the word “feuding” alongside heart emojis, seemingly indicating that they are still as close as ever.

