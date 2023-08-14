Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook and More of Hollywood's Hottest Stars Front Calvin Klein's New Campaign

Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim and more are bringing their star power to the new Calvin Klein campaign for the upcoming fall season.

The brand ambassadors are joined by Kid Cudi and Euphoria star Alexa Demie in the Fall 2023 campaign, as they each showcase minimal looks from the latest collection, which was shot by photography powerhouses Inez & Vinoodh.

The campaign adopts the theme of pleasure and play as the stars are seen modeling denim and tailored separates in racy poses. In one black-and-white shot, Jenner, 27, wears an oversized blazer open, revealing her midriff, with matching wide-leg pants as her hair is swept to the side.

She is seen in other images, also sporting a black pantsuit and lace bra and a white trench coat.

Jenner rocks a wide-leg pantsuit from Calvin Klein Fall 2023. Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

K-pop star Jungkook, meanwhile, is pictured in an edgy double denim look as he wears an unbuttoned jacket with a slim black tie and a pair of jeans with Calvin Klein’s signature boxers poking out from the top of the waistband.

In one photo for the campaign, Blackpink singer Jennie, 27, is pictured wearing an oversized black blazer with a white Calvin Klein crop and black boxers and a pair of baggy dark blue jeans.

CK newcomer Demie, 32, rocks a fitted black dress in a photo as she stands in a hallway. Her hair is swooped up in a slick high bun as she sports her signature sleek cat eye while wearing hoop earrings.



'Euphoria' star Alexa Demie features in the new CK campaign. Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Kid Cudi, lastly, is pictured rocking Calvin Klein boxers in a pool wearing a denim shirt.

The Fall 2023 campaign comes as ambassador Jenner has shared photos of herself rocking various items from the brand in recent weeks.

In July, the Kardashians star flaunted her toned physique in a series of sultry poses while wearing a classic denim outfit from the brand in an ad campaign with the fashion company.

Jennie Kim for Calvin Klein Fall 2023. Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

The model posted a preview of the latest campaign in a series of snapshots on Instagram, tagging Calvin Klein and adding the hashtag “mycalvins.”

In the shots, she wore Calvin Klein’s blue original straight comfort stretch jeans and with a matching classic trucker jeans jacket that showed off her abs and a hint of sideboob.

Kid Cudi models Calvin Klein boxers. Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Jenner also modeled the fashion house’s iconic underwear set, sporting a modern cotton unlined triangle bralette and modern cotton thong, while posing in a bed.

The star has a long history with Calvin Klein, having first worked for the brand in 2015 when she starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign. She has since shot numerous ad campaigns for the fashion brand.

The Fall 2023 campaign and collection is now available on calvinklein.com.

