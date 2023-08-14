Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook and More of Hollywood's Hottest Stars Front Calvin Klein's New Campaign

Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 campaign was unveiled on Monday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 01:26PM EDT
Kendall Jenner, Jungkook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Kendall Jenner and Jungkook for the Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign. Photo:

Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim and more are bringing their star power to the new Calvin Klein campaign for the upcoming fall season. 

The brand ambassadors are joined by Kid Cudi and Euphoria star Alexa Demie in the Fall 2023 campaign, as they each showcase minimal looks from the latest collection, which was shot by photography powerhouses Inez & Vinoodh.

The campaign adopts the theme of pleasure and play as the stars are seen modeling denim and tailored separates in racy poses. In one black-and-white shot, Jenner, 27, wears an oversized blazer open, revealing her midriff, with matching wide-leg pants as her hair is swept to the side. 

She is seen in other images, also sporting a black pantsuit and lace bra and a white trench coat. 

Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Jenner rocks a wide-leg pantsuit from Calvin Klein Fall 2023.

Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

K-pop star Jungkook, meanwhile, is pictured in an edgy double denim look as he wears an unbuttoned jacket with a slim black tie and a pair of jeans with Calvin Klein’s signature boxers poking out from the top of the waistband. 

In one photo for the campaign, Blackpink singer Jennie, 27, is pictured wearing an oversized black blazer with a white Calvin Klein crop and black boxers and a pair of baggy dark blue jeans.

CK newcomer Demie, 32, rocks a fitted black dress in a photo as she stands in a hallway. Her hair is swooped up in a slick high bun as she sports her signature sleek cat eye while wearing hoop earrings. 

Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
'Euphoria' star Alexa Demie features in the new CK campaign.

Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Kid Cudi, lastly, is pictured rocking Calvin Klein boxers in a pool wearing a denim shirt.

The Fall 2023 campaign comes as ambassador Jenner has shared photos of herself rocking various items from the brand in recent weeks.

In July, the Kardashians star flaunted her toned physique in a series of sultry poses while wearing a classic denim outfit from the brand in an ad campaign with the fashion company. 

Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Jennie Kim for Calvin Klein Fall 2023.

Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

The model posted a preview of the latest campaign in a series of snapshots on Instagram, tagging Calvin Klein and adding the hashtag “mycalvins.”

In the shots, she wore Calvin Klein’s blue original straight comfort stretch jeans and with a matching classic trucker jeans jacket that showed off her abs and a hint of sideboob. 

Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Kid Cudi models Calvin Klein boxers.

Directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenner also modeled the fashion house’s iconic underwear set, sporting a modern cotton unlined triangle bralette and modern cotton thong, while posing in a bed. 

The star has a long history with Calvin Klein, having first worked for the brand in 2015 when she starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign. She has since shot numerous ad campaigns for the fashion brand.

The Fall 2023 campaign and collection is now available on calvinklein.com

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from SNL
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from 'SNL' Fitting
Billy Porter, Harry Styles
Billy Porter Discusses His Issues with Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Cover and ‘That Bitch’ Anna Wintour
Hailey Bieber Says She is Watching 'Sex And The City' For 'The First Time Ever'
Hailey Bieber Says She Is Watching 'Sex and the City' for 'the First Time Ever'
Hair stylist John Barrett attends the 9th Annual Style Awards during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Stage Lincoln Center on September 5, 2012 in New York City
Legendary Celebrity Hairstylist John Barrett Dead at 66: ‘Rest in Peace Our Dear Friend’
Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, VOGUE SEPTEMBER 2023 COVER
Flashback Friday! 'The Supers' Cover 'Vogue,' Dishing on Modeling, Motherhood and #MeToo
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Instagram 08 10 23
Kimora Lee Simmons Twins with Daughter Ming Lee, 23, in Cutout Black Dresses: 'LBD for She and Me'
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers pose at the SiriusXM Miami Studios
Joe Jonas Previews Jonas Brothers’ Tour Wardrobe: ‘Never a Dull Moment’
Addison Rae looks sexy as she was spotted going for Pilates at sunset with cupping marks on her back.
Addison Rae Pairs Leg Warmers and Spandex Shorts with Dior and Kitten Heels for a Workout
Kylie Jenner birthday bikini photos
Kylie Jenner Rings in 26th Birthday with Sultry Beachside Bikini Photos
Natasha Lyonne for Old Navy
Natasha Lyonne Says She's 'Too Seasoned' for Uncomfortable Clothes: 'I Won't Play That Game' (Exclusive)
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Season:20 -- Pictured: Kara Saun
'Project Runway' Season 1 Standout Kara Saun on Making History on the Series — and Saying Goodbye 20 Years Later (Exclusive)
New Victoria's Secret Icon's campaign
Icons Only! Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell and More Model for New Victoria's Secret The Icon Line
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Shares Summer Hair Throwback: 'Nineteen and Blonde as a MOFO'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift Wears 5 Blue Outfits Inspired by Her Album '1989' During Final Los Angeles Show on Eras Tour
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-The-Scenes From ÂFirst day back on set in 5 months!
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video from 'First Day Back on Set' After Health Struggles: Watch
Jared Leto Walks Through the Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Jared Leto Walks Through Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'