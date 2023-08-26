Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye Go Yachting in Mexico

The group of girlfriends gathered in Mexico to celebrate "Twisted Fantasy" singer Skye's 28th birthday in style

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 26, 2023 12:31AM EDT
Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Kendall Jenner goes yachting in Mexico to celebrate Justine Skye's birthday. Photo:

Kendall Jenner/TikTok; Lori Harvey/Instagram

Girls just wanna have sun!

Best friends Kendall Jenner, Hailey BieberJustine Skye, and Lori Harvey were spotted enjoying tequila shots while partying on a yacht in Mexico in celebration of Skye's birthday.

Posting a succession of images to their respective Instagram accounts, the foursome showed off their outfits interspersed with snapshots of sun-baking and enjoying the local sites and delicacies, including a beach picnic, all while partying on deck in an array of bikinis.

In one clip posted to Skye's Instagram Stories, Bieber, 26, can be seen emerging from the water and climbing up the ladder on the side of a yacht while reassuring the "U Don't Know" singer that the fish are "not gonna touch you" as the yacht crew threw food to the fish below.

Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Kendall Jenner enjoyed her own tequila brand while Justine Skye enjoyed birthday cake.

Kendall Jenner/TikTok; Lori Harvey/Instagram

In a second clip, Bieber asked the crew, "The fish are not gonna touch me, right?" as she attempted to enter the water again.

"Why would you tell me that they're not gonna touch me then ask them?" Skye laughingly asked while filming her model friend, to which Bieber responded, "I was just double-checking!"

On her Instagram Stories, 26-year-old SKN founder Harvey filmed the local sea lions as they sunned themselves on a wharf. She also modeled a mismatched bikini from her own collection, Yevrah Swim, while posting the message, "Having the time of my life ✨."

Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Lori Harvey models a swimsuit from her own collection, Yevrah Swim.

Lori Harvey/Instagram

The group was enjoying a few days in Mexico to celebrate Skye turning 28 on Aug. 24, with Harvey posting clips of the singer as she was presented with a birthday cake topped with berries and sparklers as the boat's crew gathered to sing "Happy Birthday."

"How many bikinis can you wear in 48hrs you ask?" Skye posed the question to her 4.3 million Instagram followers while showcasing a succession of swimsuits in various styles and colors, to which one fan responded, "Body goals!!!!!! goddess❤️‍🔥."

Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Haley Bieber assures Skye that the fish won't touch her.

Justine Skye/Instagram

In another clip on her Instagram and accompanying the text, "Happy birthday to me 🫶🏾," Skye modeled another bathing suit, this one a one-piece bikini from Kiki the Brand that appeared to be held in place by one continuous piece of floral string wrapped around her body.

"It’s really just tooooo crazy 🔥🔥🔥," Harvey posted in the comments section, likely in reference to Skye's swimsuit.

Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Birthday girl Skye is "obsessed" with her bikini from Kiki the Brand.

Justine Skye/Instagram

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jenner, who is the face of L'Oreal Paris, posted pics of the group enjoying rounds of her tequila brand 818, named as a homage to the area code of her neighborhood Calabasas in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

This isn't the first time that this group of girls have hung out together recently, with Rhode-founder Bieber sharing a photo dump on Aug. 19 of her life “lately” on Instagram, which included a girl’s night out with Skye and Harvey.

Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Bieber enjoys a glass of Jenner's 818 Tequila while onboard the yacht.

Kendall Jenner/TikTok

Bieber could be seen rocking the same look in Skye’s Instagram post of their “girls night” — a mirror selfie of her, Bieber, and Harvey, as well as a cute pic of the pair smiling on a couch before heading out.

