Kendall Jenner Is the New Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris: 'True Full-Circle Moment'

The brand called Jenner a "role model" for her generation, in a statement

Published on July 18, 2023 01:13PM EDT
Kendall Jenner for LâOrÃ©al Paris
Kendall Jenner, the new global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris. Photo:

Courtesy of LâOrÃ©al Paris

Kendall Jenner can now add another iconic cosmetics brand to her ever-growing portfolio.

L’Oréal Paris announced Tuesday that the supermodel, 27, will be its new global ambassador, leading the brand’s makeup campaigns starting in September. 

“Kendall is a powerful, successful, and talented young woman who continues to captivate audiences around her,” said L’Oréal Paris in a news release. “A constant figure in the fashion industry, an entrepreneur, and a media icon, Kendall Jenner has become a role model for her generation, and the brand is thrilled to welcome her to the L’Oréal Paris family."

Jenner added in the same announcement: “I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it. Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”

Kendall Jenner for LâOrÃ©al Paris
Kendall Jenner, the new global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris.

Courtesy of LâOrÃ©al Paris

In 2015, Jenner, who was at the time the face of Estée Lauder’s Modern Muse Le Rouge scent, told PEOPLE about how she maintained her glam looks.

“I used to be like, ‘Do whatever you want, I don’t care,’” she said. “But recently I’ve gotten into it. I’m a perfectionist. If someone is doing my eyeliner, it has to be exactly the same on both sides, super-straight. If there’s a tiny little bump, it has to be fixed. Our family makeup artists are scared of me sometimes!”

But it's not always glam for Jenner, who spoke in WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue about breaking out from under the "umbrella" of the Kardashian/Jenner name.

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she said. “It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion,” she added later, calling herself a “daddy’s girl."

